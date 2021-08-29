Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Denver Road Systems Are Crap!

August 29, 2021 8:48AM

Reader: Denver Road Systems Are Crap!
Evan Semon
click to enlarge EVAN SEMON
Evan Semon
Would you commute for well over an hour — each way — for a job in the Denver area?

According to a new study, there are approximately 4.6 million workers in the United States whose commutes last ninety minutes or more each way. And Denver is among the national leaders.

"In the greater Denver region, there are 37,000 super commuters comprising 2.1 percent of the regional workforce," says economist Chris Salviati, who co-authored the Apartment List study. "Among fifty regions that we analyzed, Denver ranked fifteenth for the number of super commuters and 25th for the share of super commuters."

While working remotely during the pandemic stalled some super commuters, the numbers are on the rise again. "Remote work will certainly eliminate some commutes, but for some workers, it could actually lead to longer commutes that are undertaken less frequently," Salviati notes. "Overall, it is unlikely that remote work alone will significantly alleviate the problem of super commuting."

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


And the challenges, judging from the comments on the Westword Facebook post of our super-commuter story. Says James:
How is this even a thing? I’ve never worked more than five miles from where I live. The money you spend on gas traveling three hours each day can get you a place closer to where you work. The economics of this just don’t add up.
Explains Christopher:
S P R A W L
Adds Leslie:
This is because Denver road systems are crap — only a few major north/south and east/west higher speedways. Not enough reliable and safe public transit. I’d use a subway system if there was one!
Suggests Katie:
Also because our highways are ridiculous. See 270 westbound between Quebec and Vasquez or eastbound between I-25 and Colorado. Always, always backed up.
Recalls Andrew:
I'm in Denver. About seven years ago my job was in Longmont. While the morning commute wasn't terrible — probably about 45 minutes on an average morning — the evening commute was rough, especially if the Rockies were in town. That drive often stretched to the 75-90 minute commute.
Concludes Brian:
Work from home!
What do you think of Denver's roads? How long is your commute? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation