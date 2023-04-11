Wed Alert: STR Hosts Complain About City Crackdown on ADU Rentals

"If the applicant maintains the primary dwelling unit as their primary residence, they may operate an STR use in an attached or detached ADU."

"If the applicant makes their primary residence in the primary dwelling unit, they may operate an STR use in a detached accessory structure that does not contain a Complete and Independent Dwelling Unit."

forms the basis of the department's case against the couple, but she's not sure how it applies to the couple — and she has been unable to get a clear answer from the city.

was legal when it was built and zoned as an ADU. That was before 2019, and she says that even though it would no longer be legal to build the unit based on new zoning rules, those rules should not apply retroactively.



According to an Excise & Licenses report, the city had issued 2,689 STR licenses as of January; the licenses must be renewed annually, and 93 percent are approved. Most applications go smoothly, Escudero says, "except if our investigators find a reason to believe that it may not be their primary residence."



But a group of STR hosts say that their renewal applications have been challenged despite their being in compliance with the city's primary-residence rules.



"I am not the 'bad guy investor' that Denver’s STR regulations are meant to prevent from buying up all of Denver’s housing stock," Allen insisted during his March 24 appeal. "I only own my one home, it is my primary residence, and it is just around the corner from my office."



Steve Ramsey, a member of the group who has an ADU behind his home in Platt Park, lost his license because the city says he violated the rules. "In 2019, Denver Excise & Licenses decided to change their rules with respect to what they consider someone's primary residence," Ramsey says. "In the process of that, they started arbitrarily stating that one of the conditions that they thought was legitimate was the number of nights that an STR was rented out."



A year ago, the department asked Ramsey to supply a calendar showing the number of nights he rented his STR. After Ramsey complied, he says, the department told him it would get back to him in the next seven to ten days. "Well, this was in early March," he recalls. "Never ever, ever, ever, ever heard another response from them in any way, form or fashion, and then in mid-January, I got an email saying 'Your short-term rental license has been permanently revoked.' Zero explanation."



While there is no limit on the number of nights an ADU can be rented out as an STR, Ramsey had also sometimes rented out his primary residence at the same time — which he didn't realize was against city policy.



He told the STR host Facebook group what had happened with his permit. In response, "I just got this flood of responses from people, explaining all these incredibly, unbelievably egregious things," Ramsey says.



In subsequent conversations, a pattern emerged: Although Excise & Licenses puts no specific limit on the number of nights a host can rent out an STR, the department has been denying STR permit renewal applications for anyone who rents out their primary residence for more than half the year. This is a major issue for hosts who say they're out of town more than half the year — for work, to attend to sick family members or for other reasons — but still consider Denver their primary residence.



Denver's ordinance code defines a primary residence as "the place in which a person's habitation is fixed for the term of the license and is the person's usual place of return. A person can have only one (1) primary residence."





