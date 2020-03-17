 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Denver golf courses are shutting down.
City of Denver

Golf Today, Because Denver Courses Close Tomorrow

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | March 17, 2020 | 11:51am
AA

If you love golf and live in Denver, you're about to be out of luck.

On March 18, the City of Denver will shut down all six of its currently open public golf courses (the City Park course is already closed for construction), as well as Aqua Golf.

"We need to reallocate resources to more essential city operations that are going on right now," says Cyndi Karvaski, a spokesperson for Denver Parks and Recreation. The move will involve reallocation of both staff and supplies, such as materials used to clean carts and the clubhouses.

Recreation centers and all city library branches closed on March 16 in response to the spread of the coronavirus. But while golf courses are now shutting down, city parks will remain open to the public.

The decision to shut down the city's golf courses came the day after Mayor Michael Hancock ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants to in-person seating through May 11. Delivery, takeout and drive-thru will still be available during this time. (See our list of places offering these services here.)

On March 16, Governor Jared Polis ordered a thirty-day closure of bars and restaurants to sit-down service throughout Colorado. Polis's closure order also includes movie and performance theaters, casinos and gyms.

When he made that announcement, Polis also encouraged Coloradans to make use of the state's outdoor sites and continue activities like hiking or biking as a way to stay mentally and physically fit.

Denver is not alone in shutting down its courses. Commerce City recently closed its lone golf course. But other places, such as Colorado Springs, have kept their courses open for now.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including immigration, education and sports. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia. Originally from New York, Conor is still waiting for Denver's first bodega.

