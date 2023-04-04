Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Government

STAR Program Expanding to Meet Demand for Services

April 4, 2023 5:59AM

STAR is expanding.
STAR is expanding. Denver Department of Housing Stability
The Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) program, Denver's widely-lauded alternative emergency response initiative that pairs an EMT with a clinician, will expand to meet the large demand for its services. "STAR is key to achieving Denver’s goal of providing the right response at the right time to people in crisis," says Emily Williams, a spokesperson for the Denver Department of Housing Stability.

At its April 3 meeting, Denver City Council voted to spend approximately $2.5 million to expand STAR to add six EMTs and three additional vans. Once implemented, those increases will bring the STAR van fleet to ten and the number of total STAR pairings to sixteen. With even more vans and teams, the city says, STAR will be able to respond to calls at all hours of the day and night, every day of the year.

"Eventually, our goal is to fully meet the demand, which includes providing service 365 days per year, 24 hours per day, and to be able to connect the folks STAR makes contact with to culturally, geographically, and linguistically appropriate services," says Williams.

The new, $2.5 million contract is with Denver Health. In January, the council approved spending another $885,986 on a contract amendment with WellPower to hire six new behavioral health clinicians to work on STAR teams.

Denver launched STAR in June 2020, coincidentally right when protesters were taking to Denver's streets, demanding racial justice and police accountability. The goal of STAR, which was a joint project created by the Denver Police Department and community advocates, has always been to reduce the number of unnecessary interactions between cops and the public by sending trained, non-law-enforcement city staffers on crisis calls that don't merit a police response.

"This frees up police resources to focus on safety concerns, and the person in distress can get the care they need directly," Williams notes.

And STAR has received plenty of plaudits, with many mayoral candidates lauding the program.

STAR, which currently sends out vans from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., analyzed its work halfway through 2022, and the results were promising. Through the first six months of that year, STAR responded to 2,837 calls for service, which are routed through 911.

"The team has never had to call for backup due to a safety issue. These calls would have otherwise been dispatched to police or EMS and were more appropriately handled by a civilian team who were able to provide resource connection or crisis intervention," the study notes.

The most common calls involved welfare checks, trespassing, a suicidal person or some other need for assistance.

The study also determined that STAR could have responded to more than twice as many calls, or a total of 5,891, during this same period if the program had enough resources to do so.

"Since it was piloted in 2020, we’ve been able to grow the program so that teams can respond to calls all over the city, not just in the downtown area, and have expanded the hours of operation," says Williams. "As part of the expansion plan, we’re also working to improve referral and follow-up services."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including local politics, immigration and homelessness. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia and loves to talk New York sports.
Contact: Conor McCormick-Cavanagh

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation