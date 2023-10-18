 Denver's Stonewall: Film Captures Fight for Gay Rights | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Activism

Denver's Stonewall: Commemorating a Half-Century of Fighting Back

On October 23, 1973, 350 gays and lesbians showed up at a Denver City Council meeting to protest the city's anti-gay laws.
October 18, 2023
Gay Coalition of Denver leaders (from left) Terry Mangan, Cordell Boyce and Gerald Gerash wait to speak at a 1973 Denver City Council meeting.
Gay Coalition of Denver leaders (from left) Terry Mangan, Cordell Boyce and Gerald Gerash wait to speak at a 1973 Denver City Council meeting. Courtesy of Gerald Gerash
Share this:
The same year that the Triangle opened its doors, activists with the newly formed Gay Coalition of Denver began dismantling the legal framework used by the Denver Police Department to harass gays, lesbians and drag queens. Like the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, the group was fighting back against police oppression. Unlike New York’s Stonewall, however, the action was nonviolent and no one was arrested.

On October 23, 1973, 350 gays and lesbians showed up at a Denver City Council meeting to protest the city's anti-gay laws. At that time, same-sex couples simply holding hands, dancing, kissing and flirting could be arrested. So could men wearing female attire in public.

After waiting several hours to be heard, Denver City Council President Robert Koch told the activists that they had only thirty minutes to present their case — less than a minute each for the 35 people signed up to speak. When the crowd applauded the first speaker, Koch threatened to have them hauled away on sheriff's buses.

Koch initially refused to let the group show a graph illustrating the extent of enforcement of “lewd behavior” laws against gays, but he backed down. The slide showed that 100 percent of those arrested under the ordinance were gay. The presentation led to council repealing four laws that the Denver vice squad used to arrest and harass gays, sometimes ruining their lives and reputations. This wasn’t the end of police harassment, but it was a pivotal moment in Denver’s gay-rights movement. And today, the DPD is the first police department in the state to have an approved LGBTQ+ liaison.

In recognition of the fiftieth anniversary of the 1973 milestone, the Center on Colfax and Denver Film will host a screening of Gay Revolt at Denver City Council and the Beginnings of an Organized Gay Community at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 23, at the Sie FilmCenter. The documentary chronicles the events leading up to the revolt and how they helped change Denver’s treatment of its gay and lesbian citizens. The documentary was directed and narrated by Gay Coalition of Denver co-founder Gerald Gerash, who was also instrumental in the 1976 founding of the Center. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Gerash; Phil Wade, the first “out” teacher in DPS; and Robin Kniech, Denver’s first openly gay city council member.

Admission is free, but seats are limited; register here.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Phil Nash first wrote for Westword in 1981. A Denver resident since 1976, his career began in gay community organizing and journalism, followed by 35 years in communications for nonprofit, civic and philanthropic organizations, most recently in demonstrating the social value of older adults. He served as a speech writer and communications aide for Mayor Federico Peña and Ambassador Swanee Hunt. Returning to his freelance writing roots, Nash is the author of LGBTQ Denver, to be released by Arcadia Publishing in 2024.
Contact: Phil Nash

Trending

Remembering Steve Sander, Marketing Mensch

Business

Remembering Steve Sander, Marketing Mensch

By Patricia Calhoun
Mayor Johnston Nixes Golden Triangle Micro-Community After Neighborhood Complaints

Homelessness

Mayor Johnston Nixes Golden Triangle Micro-Community After Neighborhood Complaints

By Bennito L. Kelty
Hanky Panky: Fifty Years Ago, the Triangle Established a Stronghold for Gay Liberation

History

Hanky Panky: Fifty Years Ago, the Triangle Established a Stronghold for Gay Liberation

By Phil Nash
Prime Time on Saturday Night Live: Kenan Thompson as Deion Sanders

Sports

Prime Time on Saturday Night Live: Kenan Thompson as Deion Sanders

By Patricia Calhoun
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation