Denver Teachers' Union Overwhelmingly Approves New Contract

The Denver teachers' union overwhelmingly approved a new contract that will change how they are compensated.

Nearly all union members voted for the new agreement, negotiated by the union and Denver Public Schools, that ended a three day teachers' strike, Denver's first in 25 years, on February 14. The contract will raise teacher salaries by an average of 11.7 percent and create a more traditional salary schedule and more defined pathways for teachers to grow their salaries. The contract will only be ratified if it's approved by the school board.