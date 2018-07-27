 


The tractor from hell on a roll.
The tractor from hell on a roll.
CBS4

A Timeline of Thomas Busch's Denver Tractor Chase From Hell

Michael Roberts | July 27, 2018 | 11:07am
AA

The crazy tractor chase through downtown Denver starring suspect Thomas Busch on July 20 was a one-of-a-kind crime. So it's only appropriate that prosecutors have taken a unique approach to explaining the rationale behind the whopping 23 charges that have now been filed against him.

Specifically, the Denver District Attorney's Office has created a minute-by-minute timeline of events that spooled out over nearly four hours and allegedly included multiple hit-and-runs and vehicle thefts, the near miss of a pedestrian and more.

Here's the list of accusations Busch faces, complete with their felony and misdemeanor designations.

One count of menacing (F5), three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft (F6, F4), three counts of failure to report an accident or return to the scene (T2), four counts of careless driving (T2), one count of vehicular assault (F5), one count of leaving the scene of an accident (F4), three counts of second degree criminal trespass (M3), three counts of criminal mischief (F4, F5, M1), one count of criminal attempt to commit aggravated motor vehicle theft (F6), one count of vehicular eluding (F5), one count of resisting arrest (M2), and one count of cruelty to a certified police working dog (M1).

The aforementioned timeline, assembled using information from the Denver Police Department, shows that racking up this many offenses wasn't easy. The rundown begins at 5:20 p.m. on the 20th and doesn't conclude until 9:07 p.m.

Moreover, the tractor wasn't the only vehicle involved. Busch is said to have swiped a Jeep and a tow truck before getting his hands on the Denver Water ride, which he's accused of trying but failing to trade in for a construction truck along the way.

Busch is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 30. In the meantime, here's the DA's list of his alleged accomplishments.

Thomas Busch's booking photo.
Thomas Busch's booking photo.
Denver Police Department

Thomas Busch Alleged Crime Events Timeline

1. 1720 hours — Colfax and Kipling, Lakewood CO
a. Felony Menacing
b. Stolen motor vehicle

2. 1740 hours — 700-800 Block Water St.
a. Dumps stolen Jeep
b. Steals tow truck
c. Hit-and-run crash with Subaru traveling southbound in the 700 Block of Water St.

3. 1743 hours — I-25 at Mulberry Pl.
a. Enters I-25 going south in northbound lanes
b. Head-on collision resulting in serious bodily injury
c. Flees the scene on foot

4. 1845-1900 hours —1600 W. 12th Ave.
a. Illegally enters Denver Water facility
b. Steals Denver Water tractor with lawn mowing deck attached (valued at more than $70,000)

5. 2018 hours — 9th Ave. and N. Colorado Blvd.
a. Illegally enters construction site
b. Leaves construction site after causing damage to and attempting to steal a 20-ton front loader valued at more than $250,000

6. 2025 Hours — Westbound 11th Ave. and N. Colorado Blvd.
a. Involved in hit-and-run crash with a motor vehicle

7. 2028 Hours — 23rd Ave. and N. Colorado Blvd.
a. Rams fence/ gate
b. Enters City Park golf course project
c. Attempts to steal construction truck
d. Attempts to break into construction trailer
e. Gets back into stolen Denver Water tractor once officers arrive
f. Fails to stop for DPD officers with emergency lights activated

8. 2041 hours
a. Leaves City Park construction site while being pursued by police

9. 2047 hours — Manual High School
a. Almost hits pedestrian at 26th Ave. and N. Williams St.
b. Continues to elude DPD officers by driving through the fence at Manual HS

10. 2107 hours — 15th St. and Market St.
a. Police disable tractor by ramming
b. Resists arrest
c. Attacks police K-9 (bites and chokes K-9)
d. Taken into custody

Click to read the Thomas Busch probable cause statement.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

