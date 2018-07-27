A Timeline of Thomas Busch's Denver Tractor Chase From Hell

The crazy tractor chase through downtown Denver starring suspect Thomas Busch on July 20 was a one-of-a-kind crime. So it's only appropriate that prosecutors have taken a unique approach to explaining the rationale behind the whopping 23 charges that have now been filed against him.

Specifically, the Denver District Attorney's Office has created a minute-by-minute timeline of events that spooled out over nearly four hours and allegedly included multiple hit-and-runs and vehicle thefts, the near miss of a pedestrian and more.

Here's the list of accusations Busch faces, complete with their felony and misdemeanor designations.

