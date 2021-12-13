Denver Traffic Fatalities Worst in Vision Zero History

And the year's not over yet.
The total traffic-death toll since February 17, 2016, the date Denver officially committed to Vision Zero, is now at 376, according to data collected by Denver Streets Partnership, an organization that gave the city a mediocre B- score in June for infrastructure-related safety improvements put in place the previous year.
In 2015, the year before Vision Zero's launch, Denver recorded 58 traffic fatalities, followed by 61 in 2016, 51 in 2017, 58 in 2018, 70 in 2019 and 57 in 2020 — considerably less than tallied so far in 2021.
The 2020 total may reflect the extended stay-at-home order put in place for the city during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with travel back in 2021, the number of traffic deaths has gone into territory not seen before in the Vision Zero era — and that's not a good thing.
Here are the names of the 78 individuals who've died in Denver traffic accidents to date in 2021, along with the location of the incident; whether criminal charges were pressed, are pending or were declined by prosecutors; and the type of vehicle involved. Note that seven of the deaths were associated with hit-and-runs.
1. Louis Jackson
01/01/21
1400 block of North Elati Street
Charges: None
Electric Stand-up Scooter/Fixed Object
2. Anthany Munguia
01/07/21
North Fox Street and West 38th Avenue
Charges: None
Auto/Rollover
3. Serafin Finn
01/16/21
1300 block of South Federal Boulevard
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Pedestrian/Auto
4. Monie Law
01/21/21
1600 block of South Monaco Street Parkway
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
5. Monica Charles
01/23/21
North Broadway and West Speer Boulevard
Charges: Declined
Auto/Auto
6. Debra Williams
01/23/21
North Broadway and West Speer Boulevard
Charges: Declined
Auto/Auto
7. Cesar Reyes-Castorena
02/03/21
Eastbound I-70 and Quebec Street
Charges: Careless driving with death
Auto/Auto
8. Maria Rosales
02/08/21
East Hampden Avenue and South Akron Street
Charges: Declined
Pedestrian/Auto
9. Refugio Sanchez-Garcia
02/12/21
West Evans Avenue and South Zuni Street
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
10. Bryan Serrano
02/15/21
Northbound I-25 and West 8th Avenue
Charges: None
Auto/Rollover
11. Daniel Hallinan
02/16/21
3200 block of West 44th Avenue
Charges: Careless driving with death
Auto/Auto
12. Michael Ramos
03/05/21
Morrison Road and West Kentucky Avenue
Charges: Hit and Run with death
Auto/Pedestrian
13. Michelle Campbell
03/23/21
Northbound I-15 and northbound I-225
Charges: None
Auto/Auto
14. Tracy Rabb
04/01/21
1400 block of North Race — Vine alley
Charges: Declined
Pedestrian/Auto
15. Jessica Allen
04/03/21
Lawrence Street and 18th Street
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
16. Bradley Brubaker
04/10/21
West 32nd Avenue and North Lowell Boulevard
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
17. Alyssa Perdue
04/11/21
2000 block of North Speer Boulevard
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
18. Loretta Cline
04/12/21
700 block of North Corona — Downing alley
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
19. Mohammed Hammouma
04/07/21
Park Ave West and Wewatta Street
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
20. Tomas Fresquez-Castro
04/24/21
4500 block of West 26th Avenue
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
21. Joey Bauer
05/07/21
Westbound I-70 and North Sheridan Boulevard
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Fixed Object
22. Serena Ramos-Guzman
05/08/21
700 block of South Lincoln Street
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
23. Keith Lake
05/17/21
North Central Park Boulevard and East 35th Avenue
Charges: Declined
Motorcycle/Auto
24. John Daggy
05/22/21
5000 block of North Federal Boulevard
Charges: None
Pedestrian/Auto
25. Sebastian Martinez
05/23/21
Northbound I-25 and 20th Street
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Auto
26. Benjamin Desch
06/06/21
Westbound I-70 and North Brighton Boulevard
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Auto
27. Zakaria Guisse
06/07/21
Northbound I-25 and 20th Street
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Pedestrian
28. Joyce Sterk
05/26/21
East Florida Avenue and South Hudson Street
Charges: Careless driving with death
Auto/Auto
29. Stanley Taylor
06/12/21
1700 block of North Monaco Street
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
30. Wayne Carroll
06/12/21
1700 block of North Monaco Street
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
31. Hidat Ghebrab
06/14/21
Park Ave West and Court Place
Charges: Careless driving with death
Auto/Pedestrian
32. Roberto Zarate
06/18/21
5000 block of East Evans Avenue
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Auto/Pedestrian
33. Christopher Jordan
06/21/21
West Florida Avenue and South Osage Street
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Auto
34. Jeffrey Turner
06/24/21
7100 block of East Evans Avenue
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Fixed Object
35. Gerardo Alva-Sanchez
06/29/21
North Quentin Street and East 51st Avenue
Charges: Careless driving with death
Auto/Motorcycle
36. Jeffrey Hutchcrat
07/05/21
Westbound I-70 and Central Park Boulevard
Charges: None
Auto/Rollover
37. Robert Jimenez
06/29/21
10100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard
Charges: None
Auto/Auto
38. Joshua Lawson*
07/22/21
West Evans Avenue and South Acoma Street
Charges: None
Bicycle/Fixed Object
39. Lynette Hoschouer
07/26/21
1000 block of West 6th Avenue
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
40. Maribel Garcia
07/29/21
2600 block of South Sheridan Boulevard
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
41. Kyle McClelland
07/29/21
2600 block of South Sheridan Boulevard
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
42. Phillip Williams
07/30/21
2300 block of North Syracuse Street
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
43. Robert Blackman
08/08/21
2200 block of East Buchtel Boulevard
Charges: Careless driving with death
Auto/Motorcycle
44. Dylan Danley
08/19/21
West 17th Avenue and North Irving Street
Charges: None
Auto/Auto
45. James Garcia
08/24/21
100 block of West Colfax Avenue
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Fixed Object
46. Randy Collins
08/27/21
East 56th Avenue and North Ireland Street
Charges: Declined
Motorcycle/Auto
47. Johan Figueroa-Juarez
08/27/21
11700 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Auto
48. Flordelis Casanas
08/28/21
1800 block of East Evans Avenue
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Auto/Low Power Scooter
49. Johnnie Luque
08/30/21
1000 block of South Raritan Street
Charges: Careless driving with death
Auto/Pedestrian
50. Sean Love*
06/22/21
East 40th Avenue and North Colorado Boulevard
Charges: Declined
Electric Stand-up Scooter/Auto
51. Barbara Weller
09/02/21
East 6th Avenue and North Downing Street
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
52. Robert McCullough*
09/05/21
3900 block of West 10th Avenue
Charges: None
Bicycle/Fixed Object
53. Jose Ocampo-Soteno
09/07/21
Arkins Court and 29th Street
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Pedestrian
54. Lucille Reed
09/08/21
1700 block of East 46th Avenue
Charges: Vehicular Homicide
Auto/Auto
55. David Merritt
09/14/21
Court Place and West Colfax Avenue
Charges: Declined
Bicycle/Auto
56. Patherchia Thao
09/18/21
900 block of North Broadway
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Auto/Pedestrian
57. Christopher Kelly
09/27/21
North Broadway and East 3rd Avenue
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Auto/Pedestrian
58. Rena Slutzker
09/27/21
7000 block of East Cornell Avenue
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
59. Shamari Scott
09/15/21
800 block of North Broadway
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Pedestrian/Auto
60. Byrce Chavez
10/04/21
4400 block of North Colorado Boulevard
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Fixed Object
61. Tiwan Alley
10/06/21
Northbound I-25 and West 6th Avenue
Charges: Declined
Motorcycle/Auto
62. Camron Henderson
10/05/21
3000 block of North Brighton Boulevard
Charges: None
Motorcycle/Fixed Object
63. Matthew Davis
10/08/21
Welton Street and West Colfax Avenue
Charges: Declined
Pedestrian/Auto
64. Jorge Duque Arcila
10/15/21
Southbound I-25 and East Belleview Avenue
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
65. Robert Williams
10/07/21
East 21st Avenue and North Franklin Street
Charges: Careless driving with death
Auto/Auto
66. Robert Goolsby
10/02/21
1400 block of South Broadway
Charges: None
Auto/Auto
67. Atilano Aviado
10/15/21
West 42nd Avenue and North Zuni Street
Charges: Careless driving with death
Auto/Auto
68. Sergio Loya
10/24/21
Westbound I-70 and North Pecos Street
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Pedestrian/Auto
69. Roger Grahf
10/29/21
700 block of West Bayaud Avenue
Charges: Declined
Bicycle/Train
70. Donald Roberts
10/30/21
9000 block of East Lowry Boulevard
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
71. Ruben Zamarron
11/03/21
4800 block of North Pecos Street
Charges: Declined
Auto/Auto
72. Theodore Rowles
11/05/21
New Jersey Street and East Colfax Avenue
Charges: Pending
Auto/Motorcyle
73. Clarence Smith
10/27/21
East 45th Avenue and Peoria Street
Charges: Declined
Pedestrian/Auto
74. Lori Roushon
11/15/21
5200 block of West Jewell Avenue
Charges: Pending
Auto/Pedestrian
75. Patrick Quinn
11/22/21
Northbound I-25 and 20th Street
Charges: Pending
Pedestrian/Auto
76. Ernesto Valdez
11/08.21
11100 block of East 45th Avenue
Charges: Careless driving with death
Auto/Fixed Object
77. Matthew Shackleford
11/21/2021
300 block of South Broadway
Hit and Run
Charges: Pending
Auto/Pedestrian
78. Tomas Thornwall
12/12/21
20th St &and northbound I-25 on-ramp
Charges: None
Auto/Fixed Object
*Case not counted by the Colorado Department of Transportation as a traffic fatality because of federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System reporting protocols.
This post has been updated to include the name of December 12 fatal-crash victim Tomas Thornwall.