After Triple Homicide, How Safe Do Commuters Feel at Nearby RTD Station?

On August 9, Denver experienced its first triple homicide since the summer of 2016, when a drug deal went bad in Park Hill. On Thursday, three bodies were discovered near the RTD light-rail station on South Broadway near the I-25 overpass. And according to the Denver Police Department, there's an added dimension to these latest murders: The three victims were all homeless.

The DPD has yet to announce the names of the three victims, their causes of death or any suspects in the crime. But the gravity of the murders and the fact that the victims were homeless has many Denverites on edge. On August 10, the St. Francis Center set up a table on Broadway near Civic Center Park to let individuals experiencing homelessness know what happened and ways they can stay safe.

The location of the murders, just hundreds of feet from one of RTD's most significant bus and light-rail terminals, had us wondering how commuters were reacting to the news.