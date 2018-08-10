Denver Police Investigating Murders of Three Homeless Individuals

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 9, Denver Police Department dispatchers received a call from someone who had discovered three dead bodies behind a warehouse at 765 South Broadway, which is located near the South Broadway and East Ohio Avenue intersection, just north of the I-25 overpass.

Responding officers found the deceased individuals — two men and one woman — behind an 8,000-square-foot building. DPD would later reveal that the victims were likely living on the streets.

“By all evidence and appearance, it would appear that they are homeless,” DPD's Division Chief of Investigations, Joe Montoya, told reporters on Thursday. Montoya confirmed that the department is investigating the deaths as homicides, but would not yet reveal the nature of the deaths. The identity of the victims is also unknown, though Montoya added, “We’re trying to identify them, and obviously, we will reach out to families as soon as we get that information.”