Denver Police Investigating Murders of Three Homeless Individuals
Creative commons / flickr user Marcin Wichary

Denver Police Investigating Murders of Three Homeless Individuals

Chris Walker | August 10, 2018 | 10:23am
AA

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 9, Denver Police Department dispatchers received a call from someone who had discovered three dead bodies behind a warehouse at 765 South Broadway, which is located near the South Broadway and East Ohio Avenue intersection, just north of the I-25 overpass.

Responding officers found the deceased individuals — two men and one woman — behind an 8,000-square-foot building. DPD would later reveal that the victims were likely living on the streets.

“By all evidence and appearance, it would appear that they are homeless,” DPD's Division Chief of Investigations, Joe Montoya, told reporters on Thursday. Montoya confirmed that the department is investigating the deaths as homicides, but would not yet reveal the nature of the deaths. The identity of the victims is also unknown, though Montoya added, “We’re trying to identify them, and obviously, we will reach out to families as soon as we get that information.”

The department does not have a suspect, though DPD is investigating possible links to a stabbing that occurred near South Santa Fe Drive and I-25 early on Thursday morning. A suspect was arrested in that case.

By the DPD's own estimation, crimes against the homeless — including assaults, robbery, rape and murder — have increased by 42 percent during the past four years.

In light of the three murders, Montoya said that the DPD is stepping up efforts to find safe spaces for transients along the Broadway corridor near the crime scene. “We’re going to be doing outreach with our community partners with the transient community," he said. 

DPD is calling on the public to supply any information related to the murders. The department released this flier yesterday:

Denver Police Department
 
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

