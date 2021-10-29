Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Media

Most Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costume Videos of Denver TV News Stars and More

October 29, 2021 7:37AM

That's Channel 2's Chris Parente on the right, doing his best Renée Zellweger.
That's Channel 2's Chris Parente on the right, doing his best Renée Zellweger. YouTube
Halloween is just two days away, and so is a related event: television news personalities dressing in costumes to prove they can be just as silly as the rest of us.

Over the years, TV pros in Denver and other parts of Colorado have gotten into this act, producing plenty of "What the hell did I just see?" moments — and given their professions, they've all been caught on video.

Here are five examples that are terrifying, hilarious and often both:

5. Behind the scenes at 9News
On Halloween 2018, then-Colorado & Company host Denise Plante stuck to her typical attire — but not the rest of the 9News crew that typically remains on the other side of the cameras. Outfits include a ghoul, a knight, a food item of some sort and an unusually peppy Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh.
4. Colorado Springs anchors go back to the Stone Age
In this undated video from Fox21 in Colorado Springs, morning news teammates Justin Chambers and Craig Coffey resurrect Fred Flintstone and his faithful pal Dino.
3. Dirty dancing
On Halloween 2015, Denver 7's Matt Makens watches in amused horror as Eric Lupher dances off the set.
2. Dueling Renées
While some TV news anchors' Halloween-costume moments make it seem like they were forced to dress up by a producer holding them at gunpoint, Channel 2's Chris Parente is clearly having the time of his life in this 2014 clip, in which he and co-host Kathie J take on multiple personalities — including two different Renée Zellwegers.
1. A Kirk Montgomery moment
It's been seven years since Kirk Montgomery was a 9News staple. He's now on a station in western Michigan, but as this 2019 footage proves, he hasn't lost his knack for clowning around.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation