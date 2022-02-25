Denver Police Union Station Sweep: Allegations Against 43 People Busted

The number of arrests made during the operation was so large that even the DPD appears to have lost track. The department issued a press release labeled "Denver Police Arrest 42 Yesterday at Denver Union Station." However, the list of those busted that the DPD provided Westword actually cites 43 individuals: 42 adults and one juvenile. The juvenile was among ten people busted on suspicion of a felony, with most of the offenses drug-related.
Those taken into custody on charges related to felony distribution of a controlled substance include David Hodge, 32; Leon Gillum, 28; Kyler Potter, 20; Stephen Cohen, 31; Daniel Taylor, 35; Vianna Jimenez, 22; 30-year-old Curtis Mayfield, who shares his name with the late musician best known for the song "Superfly;" and the juvenile. Marsean Harris-Banks, 26, was arrested for an alleged felony probation violation, and Trashwan Landry ended up in cuffs on a failure to comply/intimidation beef.
The other 33 arrests pertain to misdemeanors, dominated by either warrant violations or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Union Station Area Shooting Now Murder, Violent Crime Doubles," an article posted on westword.com last July, pointed out that statistics on the DPD's Denver Crime Map revealed that fourteen violent crimes — defined by the department as murder, robbery and/or aggravated assault — had taken place in the Union Station neighborhood between July 1 and July 19. That total exceeded the number of violent crimes in the area for the same dates during each of the previous five years — a period in which the total went up in excess of 200 percent. Here's the rundown:
July 1-19, 2021: 14 violent crimesCrime continued to be a problem in the months that followed; from November 16 through November 30, the Union Station area registered 109 offenses. This situation prompted the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1001, which represents RTD employees, to announce in a December 1 bulletin: "We have the legal right to refuse to work in the UNSAFE WORKING CONDITIONS at Denver Union Station." It then added, "THIS IS NOT A GAME OR A PLOY. If we don't take action to secure our safety, we may die waiting for RTD to do it for us."
July 1-19, 2020: 11 violent crimes
July 1-19, 2019: 11 violent crimes
July 1-19, 2018: 9 violent crimes
July 1-19, 2017: 6 violent crimes
July 1-19, 2016: 6 violent crimes
On December 3, Mayor Hancock responded to the outcry prompted by the union's stand by issuing this statement: "Passengers at and residents around Union Station have contacted my office over the last several weeks with concerns about public safety at Union Station. In response to these concerns, I have directed our Public Safety Director and my Chief of Staff to meet with RTD management and the ATU today, and have sent senior level city staff down to the area to assess conditions and report back to me. Illegal drug use, public urination and unsafe loitering must not be allowed to continue. Union Station is an important public transit and commercial space and we will redouble our efforts to ensure it is clean and safe for all those who use and enjoy it. To commence immediately, Police Chief [Paul] Pazen will increase police presence around Union Station to augment RTD in its effort to address illegal and unsafe behavior within the terminal."
There was no doubting the size of the challenge. As Westword reported on December 13, "The Union Station area registered more crime than any other neighborhood in Denver during the past week. In fact, there were more crimes at the station itself than in over half of the city's other 77 neighborhoods, as calculated by the Denver Police Department."
The DPD's news release about the February 23 sweep emphasizes that the deployment wasn't the first effort to deal with the problem, revealing that since January 1, 2022, the department "has made more than 500 arrests at Denver Union Station."
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen offered the following statement about the big bust: "The Denver Police Department, Mayor Hancock, and City partners have vowed to address illegal activity and other challenges at this vital transportation and business hub, and [the] arrests demonstrate our commitment to curbing crime and making this space safe for everyone. Our ongoing efforts will continue to focus on violent, property and narcotics-related crimes in the area, with an emphasis on holding accountable individuals who prey upon those suffering from addiction."