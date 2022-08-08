Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver: Latest on Shootings, Stabbings

Metro Denver tallied numerous violent episodes over the past weekend, including multiple stabbings and shootings, one of which involved a law enforcement officer and resulted in the killing of a suspect.
At 7:52 a.m. on August, 5, the Denver Police Department tweeted a bulletin about a death investigation on the 3600 block of High Street, in the Cole neighborhood. A 3:12 p.m. update reported that the fatality was considered a homicide, with the victim an adult female.
Shortly thereafter, at 4:40 p.m. on August 5, the Adams County Sheriff's Office located a man named in an active attempted-homicide warrant at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn; ACSO personnel are said to have been assisting Denver Police at the time. Upon contacting the suspect, a news release notes that "an officer-involved shooting occurred." In the process, the suspect died and a deputy sustained minor injuries. Additional details are scant, beyond confirmation that the episode is under investigation by the 17th Judicial District Incident Response team.
The DPD issued another bulletin at 2:38 a.m. August 7, this time in regard to a shooting near the intersection of West 11th Avenue and Broadway Street, in the Golden Triangle. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
That afternoon, at 1:32 p.m. August 7, DPD personnel were called to the scene of a stabbing on the 1500 block of Hooker Street, in the West Colfax neighborhood. An adult male was hospitalized with unspecified wounds.
Finally, at 8:03 p.m. August 7, Denver Police distributed an alert about a stabbing in the vicinity of West Jewell Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard, along the border of the Harvey Park neighborhood. Once again, the victim was an adult male hurt seriously enough to require hospitalization. But this time, a suspect was taken into custody at the scene — who also required treatment at a hospital.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).