Denver Water Gives Up Two-Thirds of High Line Canal to Arapahoe County

click to enlarge Denver Water and Arapahoe County announced the transfer of 45 miles of the High Line Canal on Thursday, June 20, outside the High Line Canal Conservancy offices. Bennito L. Kelty

click to enlarge The High Line Canal stretches for 71 miles, from Waterton Canyon to the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. High Line Canal



According to Roode, the canal played a key role in developing all those areas. Even if the output wasn't great, he says, "it did spur some big development of the whole metro area from Waterton Canyon to DIA."

"We've really done a good job shepherding it to where it is today," he concludes. "Now we're handing it off to Arapahoe and the conservancy so they can make it even better."