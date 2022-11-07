Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted

The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
At 4:15 p.m. on Friday, November 4, the Denver Police Department received a report of a shooting at a residence on the 800 block of Yates Street, in the Villa Park neighborhood, according to a DPD release. Officers responding to the scene soon discovered a teenage female victim; she was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Later that evening, a fourteen-year-old male suspect who isn't being identified owing to his age was arrested on suspicion of reckless manslaughter.
The DPD Twitter account soon issued alerts about two more shootings. At 4:53 p.m., the department tweeted about a shooting near the intersection of West 13th Avenue and Knox Court, in the West Colfax neighborhood; one victim was transported to a hospital with injuries characterized as "unknown." And at 4:54 p.m., the department revealed that an individual had been shot on the 800 block of South Oneida Street, in the Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood; no details about the victim's wounds were offered.
At 8:04 p.m. that evening, the DPD released information about actions on the 5900 block of West Hampden Avenue, in the Fort Logan neighborhood. At an apartment there, officers tried to contact a person said to have two outstanding warrants, but before they could gain entry, they heard a firearm go off. Once inside, they found the man "with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound." At last report, he was in critical condition.
The next day, at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, DPD officers were investigating a stabbing on the 2000 block of Clarkson Street, in the Five Points neighborhood; a victim suffered unspecified injuries. And at 3:48 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, a shooting happened in the vicinity of East Virginia Avenue and South Fulton Street, in the Windsor neighborhood, that injured one victim. An investigation is ongoing.
The weekend violence moved north on Sunday. At 10:49 p.m. on November 6, the Thornton Police Department turned to Twitter to announce a drive-by shooting in its jurisdiction, on the 10200 block of Riverdale Road. The victim, a juvenile male, was admitted to a nearby hospital. No suspect information was available.
Those with information about any of these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).