Westword is seeking freelance writers for most of our verticals: arts & culture, music, cannabis & psychedelics, and food & drink. Join the editorial team that’s been changing the journalism landscape of the Mile High City since 1977.
The best way to break into Westword: Pitch an idea that’s so good, we simply can’t refuse it. Please search the Westword archives (use Google as well as the Westword site search function) to see what we might have published on a specific subject before you make your pitch. We promise 24-hour turnaround on an idea with a time hook, one week otherwise. We set story length, deadlines and fees after we approve an idea; payment is upon publication.
When you email us, send some writing samples (if you have them), your resume, and, of course, your story ideas. Below are the sections where those ideas might go, and the freelancing opportunities in each.
Arts & Culture
Arts and culture stories range from breaking arts news (a new street mural appears, Denver announces Mayor’s Award winners...and they suck, etc.), Q&As with local artists or international figures coming to town, fun (and useful) events/activities lists. Pitch Culture Editor Emily Ferguson at [email protected].
Music
Music stories range from profiles to breaking music news to timely lists. We’re always looking for writers with fresh viewpoints – about the local scene and touring artists, in particular. Pitch [email protected].
Cannabis & Psychedelics
We are always looking for compelling stories about cannabis and psychedelics – from articles on pot/pottery classes to new dispensary openings to interviews with ganjapreneurs and psilocybin researchers. Pitch Cannabis Editor Thomas Mitchell at [email protected].
Food & Drink
Food and drink stories range from breaking restaurant news, interviews with local restaurateurs/national figures coming to town, fun (and useful) lists. Pitch Food & Drink Editor Molly Martin at [email protected].
Photography
Westword is fortunate to have a talented group of freelancers we work with on covers and feature assignments. If you're interested in joining their ranks, send information (including links to your work) to [email protected].
Any other questions? Send them to [email protected].
And please, no phone calls.