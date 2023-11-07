The Denver Zoo Has Become Very Big in the Elephant Sperm Business

click to enlarge A zookeeper encourages the elephant to ejaculate. Evan Semón



"Once all of those factors work out and you get the sample there — in great condition, at the perfect time — it then needs to take," Davis explains. "Just like with humans, some elephants have a more difficult time getting pregnant and staying pregnant."

An elephant ejaculates up to 100 milliliters of liquid — less than half a can of soda — that contains billions of individual sperm. After the ejaculate is collected, the Denver Zoo's elephant team looks at the sample under a microscope to see how the sperm are moving. After that, semen is packaged up for other zoos across the country that hope to inseminate female Asian elephants.The goal is to boost the diverse genetics of the species by having as many calves born from different fathers and mothers as possible."Preserving their genetics is important long-term," Davis says. "There are a lot of genetics being lost every time a male elephant passes away and hasn't had his samples taken from him."However, the mission has its challenges. For starters, unlike human sperm, elephant sperm don't freeze well. "We don't really know why," Davis says. "We're trying to understand the morphology of Asian elephant sperm a bit to design a study. It really takes a lot of medical knowledge to be able to do that. We have discussed how we get more information from all this, but there isn't a set reason right now why Asian elephant sperm is difficult to freeze. We just know that it is."While natural breeding, in which a male and a female elephant are paired up, is often "hugely successful," Davis says, it's much harder to ship a whole elephant than it is to send its semen.So the Denver Zoo packages the semen in a container with a 36-day extender, which is nutrition to keep the sperm alive, and ships it through FedEx, Southwest Cargo or a private courier. "But sometimes they get hung up or lost for a couple of days and might not make it in time for the female's cycle, or the semen will die over that amount of time if they don’t make it overnight when they are supposed to," Davis acknowledges.And even when the sperm samples are moved quickly and arrive at their destination fresh, insemination is often unsuccessful. Since the Denver Zoo sent out its first sample in 2018, there's only been one official birth that resulted: a female elephant calf born in Houston who is Bodhi's daughter.The results of many other efforts are still unknown; female elephants stay in gestation for two years. "Artificial insemination is still not a perfect science, and there are a ton of factors that go into a successful calf coming from it," Davis notes. Among other things, "females only cycle for about 36 hours, so you need to time it perfectly. Collecting from the males is difficult, so you need to have a great sample that gets extended perfectly and shipped and arrives in absolutely great condition.