Bloody July: Nineteen Denver Shootings, Stabbings in Twenty Days

This photo depicts the location of a July 18 triple shooting on the 2000 block of Market Street in which one person died.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Eight people were shot and one died in four separate incidents in downtown Denver over an eight-day period through July 19. But the bloodshed has hardly been limited to a single part of the Mile High City. The Denver Police Department has responded to at least nineteen shootings or stabbings over the first twenty days of the month, including one that took place around 3 a.m. today, July 20.

The rundown speaks volumes about how violent the month has been — and there are still eleven days to go.

Here are the nineteen incidents as they were revealed on the DPD's Twitter account and in Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alerts, in reverse chronological order by time stamp; several have received little or no previous media coverage.

19. Pecos Street and West 47th Avenue

3:26 a.m. July 20

"#DPD Officers on scene at Pecos St W 47th Ave on a shooting. The adult male was shot and sustained non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867)."

18. 2000 block of Market Street

3:55 p.m. July 19 (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert)

"The Denver Police Department needs your assistance with the investigation of a homicide. On July 18, 2021, at 2:46 a.m. Denver Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Market Street, in the parking lot. Two victims were injured, and one victim was pronounced deceased as a result of the shooting."

17. 680 North Sheridan Boulevard

1:51 p.m. July 19 (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert)

"The Denver Police Department needs your assistance to identify a suspect who is wanted for shots fired at 680 North Sheridan Boulevard on July 3, 2021, at approximately 3:15 p.m. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s to 40s, with a goatee and faded hair style at the time of the shooting. The associated vehicle is a white Chevrolet Silverado with gold wheel rims (see photo below)."

16. 1600 block of Blake Street

4:13 a.m. July 19

"#DPD Officers on scene in the 1600 block of Blake St on a shooting, a male was shot and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867)."

15. East Colfax Avenue at North Spruce Street

12:40 a.m. July 16

"#DPD Officers on scene at E Colfax Ave/N Spruce St on a stabbing. An adult male was stabbed and transported to a local hospital, serious injuries. An adult female was taken into custody on the incident."

14. 900 block of 16th Street

12:20 a.m. July 16

"#DPD Officers on scene in the 900 block of 16th St on a shooting. Two female and one male were shot and transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.... UPDATE 1/2: This incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. last night and appears to be an altercation. It was initially reported that 3 people were shot. We have since learned that two people were shot – one juvenile female and one juvenile male. UPDATE 2/2: The third person involved, an adult male, was not shot, but suffered an injury from the altercation. This incident occurred in the area of 16th and Champa."

13. 100 block of Emerson

10:13 a.m. July 14

"ALERT: #DPD is in the 100 block of Emerson investigating a stabbing. One adult male victim transported to the hospital. One adult female suspect in custody. Ongoing investigation."

12. 20th and Chestnut

9:50 a.m. July 13

"ALERT: #DPD is investigating a stabbing in the area of 20th & Chestnut. One adult, male victim was transported from the scene. Investigators are working to develop suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation."

11. 600 block of 18th Street

6:09 a.m. July 13

"ALERT: Officers are in the 600 BLK 18th St investigating a shooting. The victim has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition."

10. 19th and Platte

7:53 p.m. July 11

"ALERT: Officers are near 19th and Platte investigating a stabbing. The victim has been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

The man in this surveillance image is considered a suspect in a July 3 shooting at 680 North Sheridan Boulevard. Denver Police Department

9. 19th and Blake

1:11 a.m. July 11

"ALERT: Officers are near 19th and Blake, investigating a shooting. 2 victims located. investigation is ongoing.... UPDATE: 2 victims have been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

8. 1st Avenue and Broadway

2:36 a.m. July 10

"ALERT: Officers are near 1st Ave and Broadway investigating a stabbing. The victim's condition is unknown at the moment.... UPDATE: The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover."

7. 1600 block of South Acoma Street

5:29 p.m. July 9

"ALERT: Officers are in the 1600 BLK S Acoma St attempting to make contact with a shooting suspect. Alternative routes advised. Updates will be posted as information comes available.... UPDATE: 1 adult male is in custody from a shooting that happened earlier in the day. The victim involved suffered non-life threatening injuries."

6. 600 block of Wolff Street

1:50 a.m. July 5

"ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Wolff St. One adult male was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. No arrests at this time."

5. 5000 block of Milwaukee

12:07 a.m. July 5

"ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of Milwaukee. 2 victims have been identified in this incident. One adult male was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The second victim, a juvenile male was transported by private vehicle.... UPDATE: Through the course of the investigation it was determined that only the adult victim sustained a gunshot wound. Injuries are non life-threatening. The juvenile was not seriously injured. Investigation is ongoing."

4. 5600 block of Dayton Street

12:28 a.m. July 5

"ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 5600 block of Dayton St. One adult female was located. Injuries do not appear to be life threatening."

3. 3300 block of West Saratoga Avenue

11:22 p.m. July 4

"ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 3300 block of W Saratoga Ave. One adult female was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.... UPDATE: injuries do not appear to be life threatening. The injuries appear to be self-inflicted."

2. Colfax and Uinta

1:38 a.m. July 4

"ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a stabbing at Colfax and Uinta. One male is being transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries."

1. 10700 East Dartmouth

12:35 p.m. July 2

"ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of 10700 E Dartmouth. One adult, female victim has been located, condition unknown. Officers are working to develop suspect information.... UPDATE: The victim in this shooting incident is in stable condition. This remains an ongoing investigation."