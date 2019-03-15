The Bomb Cyclone Isn't Over; for Many, It's Just Started

I feel silly being so depressed about living without power since the bomb cyclone hit on March 13. Especially when I think back to that morning.

In the winter of 2014, our first in Denver, I was driving too fast on Speer, hit a patch of ice, and slammed into the back of an SUV. (Wag your finger, native, but how's a girl from south Texas supposed to know how to drive on snow?) I'm still a little shaky on ice, so I avoid roads at all costs and decided to work from home on Wednesday. Snuggled on the couch, I joyfully browsed through everyone's snow pictures and sent something irreverent of my own into the Twitterverse, about the desire to eat chocolate pudding after breakfast (working in PJs makes you do weird things, nyuck, nyuck). I would look outside at the snow falling, at first lightly, then in sheets, and sigh: How beautiful Colorado can be! When the power died around noon, my husband and I played card games and read.

When the lights still hadn't come on by 9 p.m., we grabbed our camping lanterns and headlamps and set about going to bed, my privileged brain convinced our power would come on in the middle of the night. I awoke every so often with a start, to what I thought was our heater clicking on. But the warmth never came. Still hasn't. The sounds I heard were our seventy-year-old house resting after withstanding hurricane-force winds.