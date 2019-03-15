More Than 28,000 in Denver Still Without Power Two Days After Bomb Cyclone

Two days after the much ballyhooed bomb cyclone hit Colorado, thousands of customers are still without power, and the majority of them are in the Denver area. At this hour, more than 28,000 metro-area residents remain in the dark.

Progress is being made. Xcel Energy estimates the total number of Colorado customers who experienced storm-related outages at 400,000, and by 7 p.m. on March 13, the day the storm hit, power had been restored to 235,000 of them.

To assist the remaining 165,000 people, Xcel pledged to import 150 workers from states north of Colorado to supplement local employees working around the clock.