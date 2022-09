Denver's Most Dangerous Streets: The Top Twenty

As of mid-September, Denver had suffered 65 traffic fatalities in 2022 — with the city heading to the highest total in more than a decade. But serious injuries are much more frequent occurrences in the city, and the details of those incidents help identify the most dangerous streets in Denver.The information comes from the crash-data dashboard maintained by Vision Zero , a five-year action plan launched in 2017 with the self-described goal of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. The statistics related to serious bodily injuries include an overall total from 2013 to the present, as well as specifics pertaining to what's described as the "mode" of each incident: people in cars, people walking, people on motorcycles and people biking, plus a catch-all category dubbed "other" and cases under investigation.These distinctions are important, because routes tend to be riskier for certain types of travel. For example, Speer Boulevard has generated far more car-related accidents, 44, than any other type; the next closest mode is people walking, with thirteen. In contrast, Santa Fe Drive has been equally dangerous for motorcycles and automobile drivers, with seventeen serious bodily injuries under each heading.Federal Boulevard and Colfax Avenue are the only streets linked to more than 200 serious bodily injuries from 2013-2022. Federal registered the most among people in cars, 96, while 97 pedestrians were badly hurt on Colfax during the same period. And both have registered sizable increases since our previous report about dangerous streets in Denver , published on May 26. Since then, Federal has been the setting for thirteen more serious bodily injuries, while Colfax increased by fourteen.Get the details on the twenty most dangerous streets in Denver in the following countdown:Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 10People in cars: 3Other: 3People walking: 2People biking: 1People on motorcycles: 1Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 11People walking: 5People on motorcycles: 2People in cars: 2Other: 2Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 14People in cars: 5People on motorcycles: 3People walking: 3Other: 2People biking: 1Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 18People in cars: 9People biking: 4People walking: 2Other: 2People on motorcycles: 1Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 20People in cars: 8People walking: 5People on motorcycles: 2People biking: 2Other: 2Under investigation: 1Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 26People on motorcycles: 7People in cars: 7People walking: 6People biking: 4Other: 2Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 31People in cars: 12People on motorcycles: 10People walking: 4Other: 3People biking: 2Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 32People in cars: 13People walking: 7People on motorcycles: 4People biking: 4Other: 3Under investigation: 1Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 43People walking: 17People in cars: 9People biking: 7People on motorcycles: 6Other: 3Under investigation: 1Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 44People in cars: 17People walking: 15People on motorcycles: 4People biking: 4Other: 4Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 55People on motorcycles: 17People in cars: 17Other: 9People walking: 8People biking: 3Under investigation: 1Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 63People in cars: 34People on motorcycles: 14People walking: 9Other: 5Under investigation 1Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 85People in cars: 44People walking: 13People on motorcycles: 11Other: 8People biking: 6Under investigation: 3Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 99People walking: 35People in cars: 30People on motorcycles: 14Other: 10People biking: 7Under investigation: 3Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 111People walking: 40People in cars: 31People on motorcycles: 21Other: 10People biking: 7Under investigation: 2Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 112People in cars: 55People walking: 21People on motorcycles: 18Other: 14People biking: 4Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 127People in cars: 53People walking: 21People on motorcycles: 20Other: 11People biking: 9Under investigation: 3Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 133People in cars: 58People walking: 29People on motorcycles: 23Other: 16People biking: 5Under investigation: 2Total serious bodily injuries, 2013-2022: 240People in cars: 96People walking: 67People on motorcycles: 41Other: 15People biking: 15Under investigation: 6Total serious bodily injuries: 251People walking: 97People in cars: 61People on motorcycles: 46Other: 24People biking: 20Under investigation: 3