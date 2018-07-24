Defying Donald Trump, Diana DeGette Reintroduces Colorado Wilderness Act

For twenty years, Congresswoman Diana DeGette has tried to pass a Colorado wilderness bill. Now she's trying again: Today, July 24, DeGette introduced the Colorado Wilderness Act of 2018, which would provide federal protection for wild spaces in Colorado. If it ever passes.

While increasing demand for recreation and the importance of preserving open space remain key reasons for pushing the bill, the timing of its introduction this round was inspired by the president and his cabinet. “Public lands are under attack by the Trump administration. That’s why the sense of urgency of reintroducing this bill is even greater,” DeGette said in a conference call.

The Department of Interior recently released — and later redacted — a trove of documents showing how Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's recent survey of national monument lands focused on the “value of logging, ranching and energy development that would be unlocked if they were not designated national monuments,” according to a new report from the Washington Post.