Diana DeGette Takes Aim at Loophole Allowing Suncor Cyanide Emissions

The Suncor Energy oil refinery in Commerce City has long been one of the Denver metro area’s biggest sources of air pollution, spewing a variety of potentially hazardous gases into some of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. Now, U.S. Representative Diana DeGette wants to close a loophole in federal law that allows the plant to emit more than 25,000 pounds of hydrogen cyanide annually into the air above north Denver.

“We cannot sit back and allow our community’s health to be placed in jeopardy like this,” DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 1st Congressional District, said at a press conference at the Focus Points Family Resource Center in Elyria-Swansea on Tuesday, March 19.

Next week, DeGette plans to introduce legislation to direct the Environmental Protection Agency to set stricter limits on the amount of hydrogen cyanide that can be emitted from sources like the Suncor refinery. Under current law, because the EPA has not set a maximum threshold for cyanide emissions, companies like Suncor have been allowed to suggest their own limits, subject to the approval of state air-quality regulators.