Comment of the Day

Reader: Bring Back Corporal Punishment for School-Board Members

March 27, 2022 6:57AM

The new Dougco board was sworn in last November.
It was another wild week in Douglas County.  During a March 22 meeting that ran nearly eight hours and didn't conclude until the early part of March 23, the Douglas County Board of Education, in the biggest surprise since the sun rose in the east, voted to hire the controversial Erin Kane to serve as superintendent for the Douglas County School District. Kane will replace Corey Wise, who was fired on February 4 by the four-member conservative bloc of Mike Peterson, Kaylee Winegar, Becky Myers and Christy Williams elected in November 2021.

But that wasn't all: The school board also approved adding another attorney to its legal team, also-controversial former Colorado Secretary of State Scott Gessler. That team is fighting a lawsuit filed by Douglas County resident Robert Marshall that charges the board with violating open-meeting rules in firing Wise...and could soon face lawsuits from Wise himself.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the latest Douglas County moves, readers continue to grade the school board...and the county itself. Says James:
The soap opera never ends.
Adds Boyd:
Everything but the children. Pathetic posturing.
Offers Dee:
Make me an offer, this independent is trying to bounce out of the area. Are you an affluent Karen and Chad fam who hates progress and loves the white Jesus with blue eyes and bleach blonde hair who is angry and deplores children in public schools? Do you love wide open planned green spaces but cannot tolerate an open mind and progress? Have I got a house for you!!!
Responds Jeanne:
Liberals have been running for Dougco for over five years. The board flips and now this new board is responsible for the problems they were given? You can sell your house for over asking price ANYWHERE in this state and find your same perceived problems ANYWHERE, even in the most bluest counties. The new board didn't ban the America flag or free speech at meetings. The new boards people don't wear T-shirts or make memes defaming the board. Those are the liberals.
Counters James
My dream is that the four wingnuts on the board, along with their attorneys, wind up in Gitmo. I pretty sure my prayers won't be answered there, so I'm proposing that we reinstate corporal punishment in the schools. But not for students: for school board members. I volunteer to administer the punishment.
Concluders Jack:
I don’t even like to drive thru Douglas-freakin’-County… there is something in the water down there. Not good!
Do you live in Douglas County? Would you? What do you think of the school-board situation there? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
