Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Education

The Douglas County School Board Just Got Even More Conservative

March 23, 2022 6:59AM

Former Colorado Secretary of State Scott Gessler, whose law firm has just been hired to help defend the Douglas County school board, and Erin Kane, the sole finalist for the job of Dougco superintendent.
Former Colorado Secretary of State Scott Gessler, whose law firm has just been hired to help defend the Douglas County school board, and Erin Kane, the sole finalist for the job of Dougco superintendent. Gessler Blue Law/Douglas County School District
During a March 22 meeting that ran nearly eight hours and didn't conclude until the early part of March 23, the Douglas County Board of Education, in the biggest surprise since the sun rose in the east, voted to hire the controversial Erin Kane to serve as superintendent for the Douglas County School District. Kane will replace Corey Wise, who was fired on February 4 by the four-member conservative bloc of Peterson, Kaylee Winegar, Becky Myers and Christy Williams elected in November 2021.

Even though Kane clearly had majority support for the superintendent gig, fellow boardmember David Ray — who, along with Elizabeth Hanson and Susan Meek, had opposed Wise's pink-slipping — backed Danny Winsor, the only other finalist for the position, characterizing him as the less divisive option. But a vote on that proposal lost by what has become the typical 4-3 margin.

Kane, a former DCSD interim superintendent contacted by Peterson regarding the superintendent gig even before Wise's dismissal, is a Republican, and while she tried to downplay party affiliation during her public interview process, her hiring is clearly part of the hard-right turn executed by the majority members. Peterson and company struck down masking policies supported by Wise but opposed by Kane during her most recent gig as executive director of schools for American Academy, a large Dougco charter.

The hiring of Kane wasn't the only action taken during the meeting. The boardmembers also added a new counsel to the legal team defending them against a lawsuit filed by Douglas County resident Robert Marshall: Gessler Blue Law, the namesake firm of former Colorado secretary of state Scott Gessler, who last year ran unsuccessfully to head the Colorado Republican Party. Among Gessler's previous clients was the campaign of former president Donald Trump, which hired him as a "testifying expert" in support of election challenges over fictional fraud claims in Nevada and Pennsylvania and retained him for a similar role related to pre-election lawsuits in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Marshall's suit argues that Peterson, Winegar, Myers and Williams violated Colorado Open Meetings Law in the way they engineered Wise's ouster, and an 18th Judicial District Judge granted a motion for a preliminary injunction based on the prospects for the claim's success.

During a special meeting earlier this month, Hanson branded the notion of spending what would likely be a large amount of taxpayer dollars fighting this ruling as "absurd," and the revelation that the district's insurance carrier had denied coverage for such a battle in February seemed to bolster her viewpoint. While the Douglas County School District hasn't responded to Westword's questions about how these costs would be covered, Dougco did announce that Gessler Blue Law would work at a discounted rate alongside Hall & Evans LLC.

Word that Gessler would be joining the district's legal team has been circulating for several days, and on March 22, Marshall addressed the issue in a letter to boardmembers. During his stint as secretary of state, Marshall pointed out, Gessler was cited by the Independent Ethics Commission, and his two appeals, including one to the Colorado Supreme Court, both failed. "Given that this board's own integrity is now questioned, it seems a very peculiar choice to decide to use, out of the thousands of attorneys in the state, one who had such high-profile ethical violations when the BoE and its four new members have already been found to have engaged in illegal and unlawful conduct by a court," Marshall maintained.

Continue to watch the full March 22 meeting of the Douglas County Board of Education.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation