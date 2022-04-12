These Are the Downtown Denver Crimes Committed in Three Days

On April 7, Mayor Michael Hancock and other Denver boosters staged an event celebrating downtown as a place where residents and visitors could enjoy "a safe and welcoming experience in the heart of the city," thanks in part to a security plan intended to address concerns about rising crime in the area. But this message was marred during the early-morning hours of April 9, following the Colorado Rockies' season debut, when a shooting took place on the 2000 block of Market Street.
Hancock's safety protocols, unveiled in early February, direct the Denver Police Department to focus enforcement efforts "in the downtown core, including the 16th Street Mall and Union Station," and evidence of these efforts can be found in DPD data.
According to the Denver Crime Map, 500 reported offenses took place within city limits between 10 p.m. Monday, March 28, and 5:45 a.m. Friday, April 1, the most recent period for which statistics were available on April 11. Of that total, 52 crimes, or just over one in ten, occurred downtown — on the mall from Union Station to Broadway, or roadways that cross or encircle it: Chestnut, Wewatta, Delgany, Wynkoop, Wazee, Blake, Market, Larimer, Lawrence, Arapahoe, Curtis, Champa, Stout, California and Welton streets, along with Glenarm, Tremont, Court, Cleveland and Cheyenne places, as well as Broadway. The count includes crimes as far south as the 1300 block of Arapahoe and as far north as the 3100 block of Lawrence.
Many of the crimes were minor in nature: criminal mischief, disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia. Ten involved stolen cars, with items taken from nine others. There were also six assaults, including two resulting in serious bodily injury.
Continue reading for information on the 52 incidents cited by the Denver Police Department, including where and when they occurred, categorized by street. Some resulted in multiple crimes.
Chestnut Place: 3 crimes
9 a.m. March 29, 1950 Chestnut Place, White Collar Crime: Fraud by use of computer
12:10 p.m. March 29, 2000 Chestnut Place, Public Disorder: Criminal mischief to a motor vehicle
1:48 a.m. March 31, 20th Street/Chestnut Place, All Other Crimes: Traffic offense — other
Delgany Street: 0 crimes
Wynkoop Street: 1 crime
5:05 a.m. April 1, 1701 Wynkoop Street, Aggravated Assault: Threatening to imminently injure with a weapon.
Wazee Street: 4 crimes
12:21 p.m. March 29, 1900 Wazee Street, Theft from Motor Vehicle: Theft of parts from a vehicle
8:28 p.m. March 30, 22nd Street/Wazee Street, All Other Crimes: Vehicle eluding — no chase
10 a.m. March 31, 1617 Wazee Street, Public Disorder: Criminal mischief — other
10 a.m. March 31 1617 Wazee Street, Other Crimes Against Persons: Assault causing minor bodily injury
Blake Street: 2 crimes
4:08 a.m. March 30, 2120 Blake Street, Other Crimes Against Persons: Assault causing minor bodily injury
7:39 a.m. March 30, 2701 Blake Street, Theft from Motor Vehicle: Theft of parts from a vehicle
Market Street: 2 crimes
6 p.m. March 29, 1900 block of Market Street, Auto Theft: Motor vehicle theft
7:08 p.m. March 30, 2100 block of Market Street, Public Disorder: Criminal mischief — other
Larimer Street: 3 crimes
8:20 p.m. March 29, 2200 block of Larimer Street, Drug & Alcohol Possession: Possession of drug paraphernalia
2 a.m. March 30, Larimer Street/26th Street, Robbery: Carjacking — armed
8:41 p.m. March 30, 2000 block of Larimer Street, All Other Crimes: Vehicular eluding — no chase
Lawrence Street: 4 crimes
8:15 p.m. March 29, 3100 block of Lawrence Street, Theft from Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle
8:05 a.m. March 30, 3217 Lawrence Street, Larceny: Bicycle theft
7:40 p.m. March 31, 2301 Lawrence Street, Public Disorder: Criminal mischief to a motor vehicle
3:45 a.m. April 1, 1956 Lawrence Street, Aggravated Assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury — domestic violence
Arapahoe Street: 3 crimes
9:30 a.m. March 29, 2046 Arapahoe Street, Auto theft: Motor vehicle theft
5 p.m. March 29, 14th Street/Arapahoe Street, Theft from Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle
6:30 p.m. March 29, 1370 Arapahoe Street, Theft from Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle
Curtis Street: 1 crime
3 a.m. March 29, 1405 Curtis Street, Theft from Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle
Champa Street: 1 crime
1 a.m. March 31, 2700 block of Champa Street, Auto Theft: Motor vehicle theft
Stout Street: 4 crimes
5:45 p.m. March 29, 1531 Stout Street, Auto Theft: Motor vehicle theft
11:40 p.m. March 29, 2100 block of Stout Street, All Other Crimes: Vehicular eluding — no chase
5:25 p.m. March 30, 1520 Stout Street, Theft from Motor Vehicle: Theft of parts from a vehicle
1:08 a.m. March 31, 2000 block of Stout Street, Aggravated Assault: Assault causing serious bodily injury
California Street: 2 crimes
3:42 p.m. March 29, 1600 California Street, All Other Crimes: Criminal trespassing
12:30 p.m. March 31, 2022, 1600 block of California Street, Auto Theft: Motor vehicle theft
Welton Street: 5 crimes
7 a.m. March 29, Welton Street/North Broadway Street, Auto Theft: Motor vehicle theft
2 p.m. March 30, 2901 Welton Street, Public Disorder: Criminal mischief to a motor vehicle
4:30 p.m. March 30, 2901 Welton Street, Auto Theft: Motor vehicle theft
6:30 a.m. March 31, North Broadway Street/Welton Street, Auto Theft: Motor vehicle theft
10 a.m. March 31, North Broadway Street/Welton Street: Auto theft: Motor vehicle theft
Glenarm Place: 2 crimes
8 p.m. March 30, 2320 Glenarm Place, Burglary: Burglary of a residence without forced entry
1:30 p.m. March 31, 1500 block of Glenarm Place, Auto Theft: Motor vehicle theft
Tremont Place: 2 crimes
10:55 p.m. March 29, 2200 block of Tremont Place, All Other Crimes: Vehicular eluding — no chase
1:15 pm. March 31, 2400 block of Tremont/Glenarm alley, Theft from Motor Vehicle: Theft of items from a vehicle
Court Place: 3 crimes
10 p.m. March 29, 2380 Court Place, Theft from Motor Vehicle: Theft of parts from a vehicle
9:50 a.m. March 31, 1550 Court Place, All Other Crimes: Criminal trespassing
9:50 a.m. March 31, 1550 Court Place, Public Disorder: Disturbing the peace
Cleveland Place: 2 crimes
1:52 a.m. March 29, 2350 Cleveland Place, Public Disorder: Criminal mischief — other
1:52 a.m. March 29, 2350 Cleveland Place, Other Crimes Against Persons: Assault causing minor bodily injury
Broadway: 5 crimes
5:01 p.m. March 29, 2000 block of Broadway, Drug & Alcohol, Other: Dangerous Drugs — PCS
5:01 p.m. March 29, 2000 block of Broadway, Drug & Alcohol: Possession of drug paraphernalia
7:30 a.m. March 31, 1600 block of Broadway, Public Disorder: Criminal mischief — graffiti
3 p.m. March 31, 1500 block of Broadway, Public Disorder: Criminal mischief to a motor vehicle
3 p.m. March 31, 1500 block of Broadway, Larceny: Theft — other
16th Street: 3 crimes
3:15 p.m. March 30, 750 16th Street, Public Disorder: Criminal mischief — other
10:45 a.m. March 31, 25 East 16th Avenue, Robbery: Robbery of a person in a residence
12:24 p.m. March 31, 934 16th Street, Larceny: Theft — other