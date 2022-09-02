DPS, Union Reach Deal, but Thousands of Denver-Area School Jobs Still Open

Denver Public Schools has reached a tentative agreement with the Denver Classroom Teachers Association union on a new three-year contract that, among other things, lifts starting pay for teachers and provides substantial raises for returning educators. And Scott Pribble, DPS director of external communications, is psyched.
“We’re excited with the agreement in place,” he says. “We feel like we’re going to become the destination for teachers who are looking for a great place to work.”
Competition for quality educators has never been higher. School districts in metro Denver, like those across the country, are having a hard time hiring and retaining teachers and other ancillary personnel, including paraprofessionals and support staffers, owing in large part to the number of people who’ve left the field during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just days before the August 22 start of instruction for DPS, the largest district in Colorado, with just over 200 schools serving approximately 90,000 students, the district had around 150 openings for teachers. And while Pribble doesn’t have updated figures about how many of those slots remain unfilled, DPS's online careers page currently lists dozens of teaching gigs among at least 350 open positions — the point at which searches are capped.
In recent weeks, both DPS and Jefferson County Public Schools staged hiring events intended to bridge such gaps, and other local districts have made recruiting a priority. But thousands of education-related jobs are still available across the metro area.
On August 8, when students began returning for the 2022-2023 academic year (others followed the next week), a total of 2,133 jobs were available at districts in Aurora, Adams County, Boulder County, Douglas County, Jefferson County, Littleton and Cherry Creek. As of today, September 2, that number is down to 1,821. Add the 350 Denver Public Schools positions, however, and the total comes to 2,171.
Here are the latest numbers for eight local districts:
Aurora Public Schools
Job openings on August 8: 240
Job openings on September 2: 240
Jefferson County Public Schools
Job openings on August 8: 482
Job openings on September 2: 382
Douglas County School District
Job openings on August 8: 481
Job openings on September 2: 453
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
Job openings on August 8: 310
Job openings on September 2: 245
Adams County School District 14
Job openings on August 8: 138
Job openings on September 2: 127
Littleton Public Schools
Job openings on August 8: 90
Job openings on September 2: 29
Boulder Valley School District
Job openings on August 8: 124
Job openings on September 2: 111
Cherry Creek Public Schools
Job openings on August 8: 268
Job openings on September 2: 234
With the DPS positions filled, the district calculates that the new contract will add up to $40.5 million in teacher compensation during its first year alone. Teacher salaries start at $50,130 under the pact and returning instructors will see an average annual pay increase of 8.7 percent plus benefits to be boosted by an extra $2.5 million contributed by the district. DPS also boasts that its teachers will have “the most protected non-classroom time for educators in the metro area, including a 45-minute duty-free lunch every day plus at least 300 minutes of self-directed planning time each week for elementary educators and 345 minutes per week for teachers in secondary schools.”
DPS also says it is committed to establishing collaborative committees in charge of reviewing and overseeing the district’s growth-and-performance systems with an eye toward improvements in areas such as class sizes; paying teachers for their participation in leadership committees and the like; and creating platforms to advance diversity, equity and inclusion within its institutions.
The contract still must be ratified by Denver Classroom Teachers Association members. But late on September 1, the DCTA sent out this message via Twitter: "We have worked tirelessly to ensure that our students' needs are met, despite the challenges. We have gone above and beyond for our students. We are glad to have taken the necessary steps to attract, recruit and retain the highest quality educators."
DPS superintendent Alex Marrero acknowledged in a September 1 letter to parents and guardians that “the last several weeks of negotiations have been challenging.” In the end, however, “the individuals on both sides of the bargaining table did what was best for the students of Denver Public Schools. It’s good for our entire community when we can reach these kinds of agreements. Our shared mission as educators prevailed. That shared commitment to our scholars has been heightened due to the pandemic. I am very pleased that, now that this new agreement is in place, we all can turn our focus back to the work of ensuring that Every Learner Thrives.”
And if every teacher thrives, that’s good, too.