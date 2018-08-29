DSST Cole Middle School Shooting: Confusion, Chaos, Suspect in Custody

Moments ago, the Denver Police Department tweeted that an arrest had been made in the shooting of a student outside the DSST Cole Middle School campus on August 28, during the second week of the new academic year. The student who was shot in the incident remains in critical condition.

This development is the latest twist in a fast-moving story that's generated shock and confusion among members of the school community, as well as complaints about subpar communication by Denver Public Schools, which prematurely announced that a suspect was in custody, and the Denver Police Department, whose new police chief, Paul Pazen, referred to the facility by the wrong name throughout a press conference at the scene.

Thus far, the shooting victim hasn't been identified. Chief Pazen referred to him only as a "juvenile male." As for the suspect, we're told by DSST sources that he's another student at the campus, but that hasn't been confirmed by authorities to date.