Digging Into the History of the Eisenhower Tunnel, Which Turns Fifty This Week

The Eisenhower Tunnel isn’t one of Colorado’s primary tourist attractions. That isn't even its real name. But don’t let its simple utility fool you: The Eisenhower Tunnel is one of the most important facilities in the entire state, generating not only commercial traffic, but greatly increased tourism dollars.
There’s a lot about the tunnel that's common knowledge — that it actually comprises two double-bore twin tunnels a little over a mile and a half long. That at an elevation of 11,155 feet, it was the highest tunnel in the world for many years, and is still the highest in the United States. That it punches right through the Continental Divide, marking the line of demarcation between the Atlantic and Pacific watersheds. And that it opened for the first time on March 8, 1973 — which means it’s just about to turn the big 5-0. A half-century of engineering achievement is a pretty big deal, and CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol are planning to join the tunnel crew on March 8 this year to celebrate “Connecting Colorado for 50 Years.”
Here are ten reasons to celebrate the big birthday of the underrated Eisenhower Tunnel:
1. Its original cost in 2023 dollars is estimated somewhere between 2 and 3 billion dollars. That sounds like a lot, but consider that Elon Musk has lost three times that much since he bought Twitter.
3. Its original name was Straight Creek Tunnel, for the valley at the western portal. Before it opened officially, though, it was renamed for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who had passed away just a few years earlier. The tunnel’s official name isn’t even the Eisenhower Tunnel; it’s the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel, one name for each of the two bores. It’s the tunnel so nice they named it twice. Or thrice, even.
Janet Bonnema applied for a position, and the supervisor in charge of hiring misread her name as “James.” She was given the job, but when her gender was revealed, she was put to work doing office work. Bonnema sued the department for the right to work inside the tunnel — especially since she was in better shape than most of the male workers. The workers were largely against her inclusion, reportedly calling her a "jinx” and threatening a walk out if she was allowed to enter the tunnel. Even so, on November 9, 1972, she started work there, and after some media coverage, she folded herself into the otherwise all-male workforce. She wore overalls on her shifts — a “good disguise,” she said.
5. The Eisenhower Memorial Bore was completed in 1973, but its twin, the Johnson Memorial Bore, wasn’t completed until almost 1980. It was named for former Colorado governor and senator Edwin C. Johnson, who was a strong supporter of the interstate highway system, like Ike. On March 20, 1980, a little over 12,000 vehicles passed through the tunnel in 24 hours. Forty years later, on March 20, 2020? Almost the same number — because of the pandemic. In 2019, that number was over 44,000. How much has Colorado grown in fifty years? That much.
7. It has a full-time staff of 52 to keep it running smoothly, responsible for around-the-clock video surveillance, emergency response, tunnel maintenance and cleaning, snow removal and more. Every one of those employees is a trained firefighter, just in case. And because of the elevation, most of them are also habitual gum users.
9. Its reported monthly electric bill back in 2016 was $70,000. Seven years later, that's closer to the average winter Xcel bill for a family of four.
10. It’s seen an estimated 400 million vehicles pass through it since it opened — and pretty much every one honked their horns as they did.