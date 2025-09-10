Evergreen High School Shooting Leaves Denver Community Reeling

Colorado experienced another school shooting today at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, which also handled the Columbine shootings in 1999 and the Platte Canyon High School slaying of Emily Keyes in 2006.The Jeffco Sheriff's Office was alerted of an active shooter on the Evergreen campus at approximately 12:40 p.m.According to St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood, at least three people, all minors, have been hospitalized and are in critical condition. One of the three is the suspected shooter, Colorado Public Radio reports."We've received three victims, all minors from Evergreen High School. They are currently being actively treated at St. Anthony Hospital. We are a Level 1 Trauma Center and prepared for situations like this," says CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital president and CEO Kevin Cullinan. "Each of the victims that we have sustained gunshot wounds. They are all, all three victims are all either in the Emergency Department or operating rooms at this time."According to Jeffco Sheriff's Office public information officer Jacki Kelley, police were unsure "how many shooters we have or where that shooter might be" as of mid-afternoon, and that law enforcement received multiple calls from the school immediately after the shooting. However, that office now believes that only one suspect carried out the shooting.

"This is the scariest thing you could ever think could happen," Kelley said at a press conference. “Honestly, I don't know if our suspect is old enough to even drive.”

I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates. State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation. Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are… — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) September 10, 2025

Unification Zone for Evacuees

In a statement shortly after the shooting, Governor Jared Polis said that state officials and law enforcement are ready to help local police in Evergreen.According to an announcement sent out at 3 p.m.: "The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement command staff has now confirmed three individuals were transported to the hospital after the shooting outside of EHS; three are confirmed as juveniles and we have not confirmed their school enrollment. We do not know the individuals’ identities or their conditions at this time. We do not know of other victims at this time...."We will continue to provide updates as we receive them from our law enforcement partners," the statement reads.