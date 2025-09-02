Conservative Carnival Barker Charlie Kirk to Speak at Colorado State

The September 18 noon event at CSU will feature a "Prove Me Wrong" table, where Kirk sets up a tent and microphone and lets students debate him on specific issues. At 6:30 p.m. that day, Kirk will host an "evening event," but Turning Point USA hasn't provided any additional details.



According to CSU, Kirk was invited to speak on the Fort Collins campus by a student organization, while Turning Point USA says its CSU chapter is hosting Kirk and his team. Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 to advocate for conservative causes at high schools and colleges, and the nonprofit bills itself as the "largest conservative youth organization in history."



In a statement, CSU says that the university has to uphold Kirk's First Amendment rights on campus, but distanced itself from him and what he might say.



"His visit is not an official university event. As a public university, CSU is required by the First Amendment to uphold the right to free speech, which is outlined in CSU’s Free Speech and Peaceful Assembly policy," according to CSU spokesperson Tiana Kennedy. "The views expressed by speakers on campus are their own and do not represent the university’s positions, policies, or values."





In an August 6 episode of South Park, which has been trashing the Trump administration in its latest season, Eric Cartman mimicked Kirk's podcast setup and appearance. In the episode, Cartman creates a conservative podcast where he can spew his trademark hateful rhetoric, and then begins debating young students, similar to how Kirk does at his "Prove Me Wrong" tables.

"Let me ask you something. If a pregnant woman is killed and the baby dies too, why is the killer charged with a double homicide?" Cartman asks a woman debating him on abortion in an impersonation of the kind of red-herring rebuttals Kirk is known to make. Kirk's highlight reel includes saying law enforcement should arrest transgender athletes who use women's locker rooms, calling Martin Luther King Jr. "awful" and "not a good person," and writing on X that "Muslims killed 2,753 people on 9/11" after Zohran Mamdani won the New York mayoral primary in June. And, like plenty of online conservative personalities, Kirk pushed the narrative that Aurora was being taken over by Venezuelan gangs in August and September 2024.

Other conservative personalities, including Ben Shapiro, Steven Crowder and Aurora's own Will Witt, have a similar gimmick where they generate viral online content with soundbites from college campus debates