4
Because voting is your civic duty. Plus, free stickers!EXPAND
Because voting is your civic duty. Plus, free stickers!
hermosawave/iStock

Everything You Need to Know About Voting in Denver

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | May 6, 2019 | 10:40am
AA

Tuesday, May 7, is election day in Denver, and voters will get to weigh in on a new (or perhaps incumbent) mayor, a slew of new (or perhaps incumbent) City Council members and ballot initiatives that would essentially overturn the urban camping ban and decriminalize psilocybin.

Here are some last-minute pointers for Denver voters who are still working on their ballots.

Where can you submit your ballot?

Drop off your ballot at one of the city's 28 24-hour drop boxes or at one of seven voting centers, which are open today, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For folks who aren't interested in leaving their cars, the centers have drive-throughs.

Find your closest voting center at this link.

You can still register to vote.

Register today or tomorrow at one of the city's seven voting centers. All you'll need is proof that you've been a resident for at least 22 days and a valid form of ID.

Do not mail your ballot!

Your vote will not be counted if you mail in your ballot, since it won't arrive at Denver Elections Division before the 7 p.m. cut off tomorrow.

Results will start to roll out at 7 p.m.

Just after voting ends, Denver Elections Division begin releasing its unofficial returns, with new information coming at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 p.m.

Results will be available online.

Results will be available on Twitter, via the @denverelections handlem and on the Denver Elections Division's website.

Still unsure about how you're going to vote? Check out our election coverage to help you decide.

Find our interviews with mayoral candidates, deep dives on both ballot initiatives and more on the city's priorities under Mayor Michael Hancock through this link.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword where he covers a range of beats, including immigration, education and sports. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia. Originally from New York, Conor is still waiting for Denver's first bodega.

