Ex-Broncos Great Demaryius Thomas Busted for Vehicular Assault

Demaryius Thomas, one of the best-ever receivers for the Denver Broncos, has been arrested for vehicular assault and two other charges related to a wild crash earlier this month during which he and his two passengers were injured.

The last few months were tough for Thomas even before his brush with the law. In October, the Broncos traded him to the Houston Texans, and while he turned in solid play for the squad, he was placed on injured reserve in December after tearing his Achilles. The Texans released him earlier this month.

The probable-cause statement in Thomas's name offers a vivid description of the accident, which took place on the 1200 block of Auraria Parkway just after midnight on Saturday, February 16.