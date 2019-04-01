Eyni Ali Becomes a U.S. Citizen...and Now Gets to Vote!

Eyni (right) and her sister Dunia (left) became citizens on March 29. Their mother was one proud parent.

Six years after she arrived in Colorado, Eyni Ali is finally a citizen of the country she now calls home.

A refugee from Somalia, nineteen-year-old Eyni was sworn in as a U.S. citizen on Friday, March 29, at the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse in Denver. Her older sister Dunia also became a citizen that day.

"I'm really excited. The number-one thing for me is voting. I need to vote to contribute to my community," says Eyni, profiled in our December 2018 story "A Fair Chance." But in addition to being able to vote, Eyni is excited to finally be allowed to travel outside of the country: Now that they can get U.S. passports, Eyni and Dunia plan to visit friends and family in Kenya this summer.