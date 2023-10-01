Reader: Nothing Is Sunshine and Rainbows in Dove Valley

Despite the 70-20 loss, everyone at Dove Valley managed to keep their jobs this week — even Vance Joseph, who was fired as Broncos head coach in 2018 prior to being hired to helm the defense by new leader Sean Payton earlier this year. But while the team didn't say much about his future, readers offered plenty of opinions on the Westword Facebook post of Michael Roberts's review of the September 24 game. Says Joseph:
Fire Sean Payton for making the biggest mistake of his life by re-hiring Vance Joseph, who was previously fired by the Broncos five years ago.Adds Paul:
Payton should have been fired when Nathaniel Hackett was! As far as Joseph, I never understood why they brought him back. After all, you don't put spoiled milk back in the refrigerator!!!Comments Lex:
Stopped watching the Broncos after Peyton Manning left...they get paid way too much and they suck. It doesn’t matter for those guys, lose or win: They’re still getting a paycheck.Offers Shawn:
Another Bronco haters post! Seriously, if you want to continue making attacks on local sports, you might want to find another state to do your journalism from. I can't believe the stupidity and audacity of such a worthless organization like Westword to attack the Broncos before they've even had one year to put together a team!Responds Corey:
You might have heard of a team called the Kansas City Chiefs! Did you know how many seasons it took them to get to a Super Bowl? You know how many losing seasons that required? I know you're not very good at math, but here's a hint: fifty years of them! So why don't you try explaining how you're hating on a team that's been together for less than six months? if you want to cover what went wrong in the game, why don't you start calling out/explaining all the penalties or lack of called penalties, because aren't those the actual messups? If these guys are supposedly professionals, then there shouldn't be penalties. Why are you hiding those stats and trying to blame a coach who wasn't actually on the field and just called the plays?
No respect for Bronco haters, especially organizations like Westword or 9News or 7News or Fox News, who want to continue the attacks on a new team under new ownership with new coaches and new talent and zero positive support from supposed local organizations, including the media. And if we can't trust Westword to support the Denver Broncos, we can't trust a single story as anything less than a terrorist attack on our Colorado way of life.
This isn't hate. Nothing is sunshine and rainbows in Dove Valley.Concludes Tobi:
Pay $4.65 billion for a dilapidated fixer-upper... sounds about right. At least the owners have bottomless pockets.What do you think of this year's Denver Broncos? What will today's game turn out? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].