Guess Who Could Be Fired by the Broncos After Historic Dolphins Disaster

Well alright….when do we fire Vance Joseph again pic.twitter.com/jnbr2XGIjs — Kyle Cote (@cote_kcote94) September 24, 2023

I think most early season “fire that coach” takes are pretty dumb, but Vance Joseph needs to be fired before the flight back to Denver takes off. — Quentin (@egojab) September 24, 2023

Kinda weird I haven’t gotten a notification that Vance Joseph was fired yet… — BadGolferMike (@broncosfanatic7) September 24, 2023

70 points? In THIS economy?!



Vance Joseph was fired mid game right? RIGHT??? — kyle the baron of pizza (@kyleembke) September 24, 2023

Fire Vance Joseph — Paradise (@ParadisePalmT) September 24, 2023

First overall pick kinda effort. This gets the @Georgepaton fired.. this gets @Vancejoseph fired.. this puts Sutton, Juedy and every member of the defense on the trade block kinda day. — D.Feldman (@dfeldma22) September 24, 2023

Vance Joseph has to be fired ASAP — Brent Eversle (@SoleTrain247) September 24, 2023

Vance Joseph about to get fired by the same team twice in 5 years. — Señor Fupa Fondler (@OptimusGrind__) September 24, 2023

Shocking. Can't defend run, pass or get near the QB. I'll never understand how they re-hired Vance Joseph. — Richard Caffrey (@DubsInExile) September 24, 2023

I need Vance Joseph fired now how the hell do you keep most of the defense that was top 10 last year around and then fuck up this badly. He was shit as our Hc I don’t know why we brought him back — Fjord (@__fjord) September 24, 2023

Did Vance Joseph come back to the Broncos for the purpose of exacting his perfect revenge for being fired by the Broncos? — Lisa (@LisJM) September 24, 2023

Based on his postgame presser, I sense that Sean Payton wants to stuff Vance Joseph into a locker in Miami and leave him there. — Marc Louis (@MA7290) September 24, 2023

I hope Vance Joseph didn't buy a house in Colorado! He won't be there long. May never be allowed back in the state if im being honest. — R.I.P. DT (@DBKU4Evr) September 24, 2023

Me refreshing my feed every second to see if Vance Joseph has been fired yet#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/QuLGSgIqr6 — Keith Richards (@5280Keith) September 24, 2023

I don’t care if I’m biased based on he’s done to my city. But I truly think we can call Vance Joseph the worst coach who’s ever coached anything in the history of professional football.



Get this fucking hack out of our town! #DENvsMIA — Rob (Ro2R) (@Ruleof2Review) September 24, 2023

Time for George Paton and Vance Joseph to be served their walking papers... — Dave Kranzler (@InvResDynamics) September 24, 2023

Has Vance Joseph been sacked? #BroncosCountry — James Birchall (@Birchall_87) September 24, 2023

I'm not sure what's worse. The performance, the Dolphins giving us pity and not breaking records or that despite my better judgement I decided to sit through the entire thing and watch it.



Oh yeah almost forgot to say, Fire Vance Joseph.#BroncosCountry — Kyle Roscoe-Mitchell (@96kmitchell96) September 24, 2023

Obviously the owner doesn't care Vance Joseph will keep his job — Gene (@Despairing7702) September 24, 2023

Ummmm broncos still winning the Super Bowl. Idc what anyone says about Vance Joseph. He’s a saint delivered to us by god — Under-Rated Triceps (@undratd_triceps) September 24, 2023