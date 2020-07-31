 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Facing the possibility of more protests, Greenwood Village City Council is going virtual.
Facing the possibility of more protests, Greenwood Village City Council is going virtual.
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh

Greenwood Village City Council Meeting Moving Online Over Protest Fears

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | July 31, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Facing the possibility of protests at Greenwood Village City Hall on Monday, August 3, Greenwood Village City Council has made its regular meeting scheduled for that day virtual, rather than in-person. "We got some information that it could turn disruptive," says Melissa Gallegos, a spokesperson for the city. "To ensure everyone's safety, they decided to move it online."

Things started getting disruptive in Greenwood Village on July 6, when city council unanimously passed a resolution vowing to financially back its law enforcement police officers whenever they're faced with a civil lawsuit. The resolution was an end-run around Colorado's new police-reform law that, among other things, created a loophole in the state's governmental immunity law, allowing officers to be personally liable for up to $25,000 in a civil lawsuit if a municipality found that they had acted in bad faith or knowingly committed an illegal act.

Students organized a protest outside of City Hall three days later; on July 20, prominent Colorado musicians  Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers and Nathaniel Rateliff joined in a concert protest outside of Greenwood Village City Hall, which then turned into a musical march around the usually sleepy suburb.

Related Stories

According to Gallegos, the city manager and mayor made the decision to take the August 3 meeting online after receiving "information" from the police department. The nature of that information is vague: A handful of Greenwood Village residents, including students, were planning to speak in-person about the resolution during the public comment period of the meeting. Although there were no formal plans for a protest before the meeting, such a protest was possible, according to some of those who planned to speak at the meeting.

Asked whether the actions at a protest on July 25 in Aurora, where windows of the courthouse were smashed, represented the type of "disruptive" activities that concerned Greenwood Village, Gallegos said "yes," then added: "You've got peaceful protesters and the ones that may decide to take it up a notch. We just want to make sure that it doesn't turn sour."

Schultz and Rateliff, as well as other musicians and activists, have vowed to boycott Greenwood Village and Fiddler's Green, a venue in the town that's owned by the Museum of Outdoor Arts, until the resolution has been rescinded.

"At this time, there has not been any discussion about rescinding the resolution," notes Gallegos.

While the meeting will be virtual on August 3, members of the public will be able to send in written comments and pre-recorded statements, both of which will be entered into the record.

Meanwhile, local high school students are organizing another protest outside of Greenwood Village City Hall at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including local politics, immigration and homelessness. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia and loves to talk New York sports.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.