Once a "Most Wanted" Fugitive in Weld County, Efrain Muñoz Now Fights for a Boxing Career







But his life changed during his freshman year of high school, when he discovered his dad wasn't his biological father. The revelation disturbed him, he says, and trouble such as "messing around and doing stupid things on the streets like selling drugs" soon followed.



Muñoz was arrested at fourteen for burglary, and he was put on probation. One of the only ways he could leave the house was to go to the gym for wrestling practice. Then one of his friends at the gym invited him to ditch wrestling and start boxing instead.



He had his first fight when he was sixteen. According to Muñoz, he won by a knockout within the first thirty seconds.



"We were naturals at wrestling, so being a natural at boxing, I was like, 'This is where I belong,'" he says. "But I still had one foot in boxing and one foot in the streets."

In 2017, Muñoz was ripped off while buying codeine from a drug dealer. He rounded up some friends and contacted the dealer again to lure him out, then put him in the hospital.

Police arrested Muñoz and his friends; he was charged him with fourteen felonies, including attempted murder, battery, burglary and first-degree assault. Facing five years in juvenile detention after pleading not guilty, Muñoz didn't like the odds. Instead of fighting this time, he fled.



"I felt like what I was going to get hit with wasn't appropriate," he says. "They switched me public defenders multiple times throughout my case; it was a lot. Toward the end, I knew I was going to get hit with stuff I didn't do. It wasn't worth it for me. I couldn't do it, so I went on the run."

Already bonded out, Muñoz skipped town four months after his last boxing match. He went to Fort Collins and lived in various hotels that were booked with a credit card given to him by a friend.



"It honestly was aiding a fugitive, but they knew I had better intentions than to continue breaking the law," he says. "It would’ve been easy to just gangbang and stay on the block."



He traveled from hotel to hotel in Fort Collins, catching rides with construction workers and farmers. But Muñoz returned to Greeley after the same friend who offered his credit card began renting a house with an extra room. He was hiding from law enforcement "right under their noses," Muñoz says.

While he was on the run from the law, fugitive Efrain Muñoz says that he would still work out and jog around Greeley, where he was wanted. Courtesy of Efrain Muñoz

"When I was on the run, I was really staying in shape," he says. "As crazy it sounds, I actually was going on jogs here and there, going on the run while on the run. It's kind of funny."





One of those friends was Michael Hernandez. Muñoz says the two reconnected despite his hesitation.



"Everyone peer-pressured me to hanging with him again," he says. "The last six months that I was on the run, I was just being a hot boy, messing with the guys that had just got out of prison. I didn't even want to hang out with them."



In October 2020, Hernandez and Muñoz were in downtown Greeley in the middle of the day when Hernandez got into a fight. He ended up shooting and killing 27-year-old Maurice Maestas, a father of two daughters, in broad daylight around noon, just a few blocks from the Weld County Courthouse.











One of the first questions that the detectives asked the fugitive Muñoz was "How did you do it?" he remembers. "'For three freaking years, how?'"



The Weld County District Attorney's Office needed help prosecuting Hernandez because there was not enough eye-witness testimony. The DA asked Muñoz for his testimony and offered to take a second look at his 2017 attempted-murder case. Muñoz, who says he wasn't involved in the altercation leading to Maestas's death, accepted the offer.



Along with information from wiretaps, Muñoz's testimony helped Weld County prosecutors convict Hernandez of Maestas's murder.



"Even the detective that questioned me when I first got caught knew I wasn’t the same eighteen-year-old kid that I was when I first made that bold and stupid decision," Muñoz says



Getting caught had been a relief in some ways, Muñoz says. He was able to see his family again now that he wasn't in hiding. Eventually he realized that his decision to go on the run hadn't just affected him, but the people around him, too. He now believes that if he hadn't been on the run, he would have liked to start a family of his own.



"I couldn't be there for my family, not just my future children, but my mother and younger brothers. I was definitely setting my younger brothers the wrong example," he says. "Anything you do affects everybody around you, whether it's good or bad."

Muñoz lost his last fight on June 29. His coach, Jamie Maronek, says that Muñoz's only problem was that he was too excited and didn't pace himself. Courtesy of Efrain Muñoz



"Efrain acts like a lot of these older, seasoned pros," Maronek says. "He has a maturity that is above his age."



She describes Muñoz as an outgoing mentor who is "wise above his years" and unafraid to encourage boxers of all ages and talent levels.



"He'll motivate them, he'll encourage them, sometimes he'll get in the cage to hold pads to help the younger kids," Maronek says. "He's all about community in the gym."



According to Maronek, Muñoz has been "very open about his past. He doesn't try to shelter or hide it," and that's why other fighters in the gym accepted him right away, she says. After all, coming from "a hard past" isn't uncommon in combat sports, she notes.



Munoz's last fight was on June 29 at the Blue Sports Stable in Superior. It was his first fight in eighteen months, and he lost to the shorter, older and more novice Jesus Gonzalez from Fort Collins. Right now, Muñoz's professional record is 2-4, but just getting back in the ring is a victory in itself, he argues.



"I screwed up a lot, and so I look forward to leaving that good footprint in the community and restoring all the damage that I did," he says.

