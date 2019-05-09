 


4
Funniest Tweets About Denver Decriminalizing Magic Mushrooms
Vice News via YouTube

Funniest Tweets About Denver Decriminalizing Magic Mushrooms

Michael Roberts | May 9, 2019 | 6:20am
AA

When news broke the afternoon of May 8 that Denver voters had approved Initiative 301, which decriminalizes consumption, possession and growth of psychedelic mushrooms, Twitter almost broke, too, thanks to social-media wits grabbing their phones to weigh in on the latest way the Mile High City has lived up to its nickname.

The results, as you'll see below, are consistently hilarious, frequently profane and often thought-provoking.

Granted, many citizens of Twitter Nation seem to have a shaky understanding of the distinction between decriminalization and legalization. But others see the move in a historic context, and that's appropriate. While the world knows that Colorado voters approved the legal, limited sale of recreational cannabis in November 2012 by way of Amendment 64, Denver's role in laying the groundwork for this revolution isn't remembered nearly as well.

It should be. In 2005, activist Mason Tvert's Safer Alternative to Recreational Enjoyment, better known as SAFER, placed a measure on the Denver ballot to decriminalize possession of up to an ounce of marijuana by anyone over twenty years of age — and it passed. Two years later, a followup that made cannabis possession the city's lowest police priority did as well. Half a decade down the line, Colorado as a whole went even further.

Is psilocybin embarking on a similar journey? The prospect thrills some folks and unnerves others in ways that will put you in a very special head space. Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about yesterday's magic moment to see what we mean.

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

