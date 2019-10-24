Funniest Tweets About Donald Trump Saying He'll Build a Wall in Colorado

This June 2018 photo of Donald Trump at a Wisconsin groundbreaking should prepare you for how he'll look when he comes to Colorado to celebrate the start of wall construction.

When it comes to Twitter, President Donald Trump is the gift that keeps giving. The latest example can be summed up with a single currently trending hashtag: #ColoradoBorderWall.

During a speech in Pittsburgh yesterday, October 23, President Trump said, "We're building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we're building a wall in Colorado." He boasted that the wall would be "a big one that really works — you can't get over, you can't get under" before adding, "We're building a wall in Texas. And we're not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned."

The Pennsylvania crowd cheered these assertions, while social media snarks experienced the equivalent of thumb orgasms.

In a subsequent tweet of his own, Trump insisted that the Colorado wall comment had been intended as a joke for all the folks at his rally from Colorado and Kansas — a claim arguably even more hilarious than the original line. Then again, he's not the first person to turn a Colorado wall into a gag. Last December, Colorado musician Will Hayden launched a satirical GoFundMe campaign to build just such an edifice, in an effort to "MAKE COLORADO GREAT AGAIN!!!" To date, Hayden's effort has raised $100.

Trump's pitch sparked a greater reaction. Continue reading for our picks of the twenty most memorable tweets about the Colorado wall, starting with the President's "explanation" and including multiple references to South Park episodes, a nod to the Colorado Avalanche's goalie, an allusion to how today's snowstorm might slow down construction and, topping the charts, a mic-drop moment from Jared Polis, who shows why we named him Best Politician to Follow on Twitter the year before he became governor.

Number 20:

Kiddingly ? Hahaha



The border wall in Colorado only runs the length of Eric Cartmans back yard.

And it was made in 2011. #TrumpsColoradoWall #HumanScum #HumanScumTrump #HumanScumUnite pic.twitter.com/iC6SrteFL2 — Thomas Salzman (@ThomasSalzman) October 24, 2019

Number 19:

@donlemon tRump is building a wall in Colorado...and New Mexico is paying pic.twitter.com/tqokL4YoyM — Misstery (@MISSTERYdiva) October 24, 2019

Number 18:

So @realDonaldTrump New Mexico is paying for the Colorado wall huh #ColoradoWall pic.twitter.com/aNWl3K2OtE — Belkiss Obadia (@BelkissObadia) October 24, 2019

Number 17:

We already have a wall in colorado, thats what Trump doesnt understand. Infact we even named it.



ITS NAME IS PHILIPP G-DANG GRUBAUER pic.twitter.com/oYds5GQut2 — Dewwy5280 at Pumpkin Hill (@JustDewIt10) October 24, 2019

Number 16:

Apparently I have to make a trip to Colorado before that wall, that great big wall that @realDonaldTrump is building keeps me from jumping over or digging under. pic.twitter.com/6MArYmr3jp — Lori (@00o_Lori_o00) October 24, 2019

Number 15:

Donald Trump just handed out this map to explain why he's building a wall in Colorado.#sharpie pic.twitter.com/v7CcJxyc1U — Daniel Berky RPh MS ???????? ???????????????? (@DanBerky) October 24, 2019

Number 14:

BREAKING NEWS

HERE is the BORDER wall Donald Trump is Building in #COLORADO #ColoradoWall pic.twitter.com/e5awbaNdm0 — Verified 1 Good Guy! (@LAmaleCA) October 24, 2019

Number 13:

With Trump Building a Wall in Colorado made me bring up an Old Scene from South Park where Tuong Lu Kim (City Wok Guy) was building a wall. pic.twitter.com/5a86I8ZsS7 — SpookyManiaBruce(@CosmoManiaBruce) October 24, 2019

Number 12:

I live in Colorado. My home is almost on the banks of the Arkansas River. This area, south to Mexico, was part of Mexico at one time. With trump’s Colorado wall, I wonder which side I will be on? — Joyce Ballotti (@JoyceJbeb3526) October 24, 2019

Number 11:

This might slow down construction of the wall Trump is building in Colorado. https://t.co/rvOryX5UWz — FaveRTs™ on Video (@FaveRTsOnVideo) October 24, 2019

Number 10:

News: Trump building a wall at the Colorado border.

Native Coloradans trying to keep transplants out: pic.twitter.com/Uudx5WGHyU — That5280Lady (@that5280lady) October 24, 2019

Number 9:

To all my Colorado friends, I’m so sorry to hear that Trump has built an impregnable make belief wall around you. That is really really Big. i will send imaginary pick tools similar to what was used in Shawshank Redemption so you can work on escaping... — Ray Starck (@raystarck) October 24, 2019

Number 8:

He's gonna take credit for creating the Rockies, just wait for it. #ColoradoWall



Trump said he was building a wall in Colorado. Where does New Mexico fit into this? https://t.co/2gQIXtk4H2 via @HuffPostPol — Smitty (@LivinAsSmitty) October 24, 2019

Number 7:

Why is everyone on Trump’s case?? Building a wall in Colorado is the only way to keep the Norwegians from invading the Saudi Peruvians. But only if it’s built along the Mississippi River portion of the Adirondacks. — Laramie “On the Loose” Williams (@LaramieWilliams) October 24, 2019

Number 6:

In the past I've kind of asked if someone who controls Trump's Teleprompter could get him to say stupid stuff on purpose. Getting him to say he's building a wall between Colorado and New Mexico is perhaps too subtle.



Be ambitious. You'll know he'll double down. — Brasten (@BrastenXBL) October 24, 2019

Number 5:

On my way to Colorado to get a new job building Trump's "Colorado Wall". pic.twitter.com/L3CbolXOxL — Jones (@Jones4410) October 24, 2019

Number 4:

Trumps new beautiful wall to protect Colorado pic.twitter.com/AKpPpq3X93 — MMD (@banyantreed) October 24, 2019

Number 3:

@SouthPark had the idea of a Colorado border wall before @RealDonaldTrump made it reality (in his mind) #ColoradoBorderWall pic.twitter.com/chcjwyhwl6 — Lauren (Hindsight is 2020: Vote Democrat) (@alissa914) October 24, 2019

Number 2:

Don't waste a lot of money on that Colorado wall @realDonaldTrump. Everyone's so high you could just do like a 6ft fence. Ain't nobody want to climb shit when they're high. — MericanDaddy (@MericanDaddy) October 24, 2019

Number 1: