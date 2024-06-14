Goodwill of Colorado Building Free High School for Adults, Daycare Included

The computer lab on the first floor will be open most of the school week for students to use on their own time and in between classes. They can take classes online, do research or work on résumés and cover letters, but Goodwill is also trying to "bridge the digital divide," Sanchez says.



"Our assumption is that a lot of the population we're going to be serving is not going to have computers at home or internet access," he says. "Our expectation is that a lot of those individuals will come here to access the computer lab."

click to enlarge James Sanchez expects more than 300 students will be enrolled in the Excel Center within the next three years. Bennito L. Kelty

The Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana opened the first Excel Center in 2010 in Indianapolis. That Indiana Goodwill built up the model for the Excel Center and continues to license the idea to other local Goodwills, Sanchez says.



A Colorado Excel Center has been in the works since before 2019, when the Goodwill of Colorado formed through the merger of two Colorado Goodwill nonprofits, Goodwill Industries of Denver and Discover Goodwill of Southern & Western Colorado, he adds.



But until 2023, Colorado adults older than 21 had to get a GED, which relies on a set of exams. With lobbying by Goodwill of Colorado, those laws changed last year to allow adults to receive their high school diplomas through in-person programs.



Goodwill of Colorado owns the entire strip mall where the school is being built. It started building the Excel Center on January 2, shortly after the lease ended for the last tenants.





The $4.7 million grant from the state Department of Education will cover the salaries of the dozen teachers who will work at the school once it's fully staffed. Goodwill of Colorado is looking for other funding sources to help cover the operating costs, Sanchez says. For the time being, the school will rely on funding from the state and Goodwill of Colorado.



"Our goal is that we get permanent funding from CDE," Sanchez says. "This is a public school. In my opinion, it's no different than any K-12, and serves a very large purpose and serves a very large need in the community."