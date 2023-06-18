Goodwill Colorado Closes Fitting Rooms in 42 Stores

Every thrifter knows that Goodwill can be a gold mine — eclectic decor, ironic (we hope) T-shirts and used homewares abound. There's a Goodwill outpost in almost every corner of the state: Goodwill Colorado has 42 retail thrift stores and one boutique, providing boundless opportunities to find vintage items and other unique pieces. But on June 14, Goodwill Colorado permanently closed its fitting rooms in all retail locations, except the Déjà Blue Boutique in Cherry Creek.
Goodwill Industries International was founded by the Reverend Edgar J. Helms, a Methodist minister, in Boston in 1902. Helms collected used goods from wealthy areas of the city and hired poorer residents to repair those goods before reselling or giving them away, reflecting the charity's philosophy of "a hand up, not a handout." Since its founding, the chain has grown to 4,245 locations across the U.S. as of April 2021, according to Smartscapers.
But Goodwill is much more than a place to find hidden treasures — it's also a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides community services like job training, placement services and classes. In 2022, Forbes named Goodwill Industries International the seventh-largest U.S. charity, noting that the organization spent more than $5 billion on charitable services.
According to Goodwill Colorado's 990 IRS form for 2021, the organization's total revenue was over $166 million, with about $132 million of that going to expenses. And every extra expense cuts into the good that Goodwill can do.
Ashley Furst, a marketing and communications manager for Goodwill Colorado, cites vandalism and theft as the primary reasons for the sudden shift in policy regarding fitting rooms. "We're really seeing an alarming increase in theft and vandalism and inappropriate use of the fitting rooms," Furst says. "It was not a decision that was taken lightly, and we, of course, realized that this can be an inconvenience to our shoppers, but the theft and the vandalism that occurs in the fitting rooms also takes a big financial toll on the organization."
Goodwill isn't the only outfit that's been hit hard; Furst notes that shoplifting is a growing problem nationwide. "A lot of retailers, not just in the thrift space, are exiting markets altogether due to theft," she says, citing four Walmart closures in Chicago as examples. "I was actually reading the other day, the [National Retail Federation] estimated in 2021 it was close to $95 billion in retail losses due to theft. So it's definitely a nationwide problem, but for thrift stores and nonprofits like us, it takes an even bigger financial toll."
Furst emphasizes that Goodwill "exists to transform people's lives in Colorado, so theft and stuff like that has a really big impact on our ability to provide those programs and services."
Goodwill's Déjà Blue Boutique was spared the switch, though. "It's a little bit higher-end merchandise, it's in Cherry Creek, which we know is a very wealthy area in Denver, so it's a little bit different type of environment," Furst says. "Ultimately, our retail stores aren't effectively staffed to have someone dedicated to just managing the fitting rooms...so since [Déjà Blue] has a little bit smaller of a footprint and it's a little bit more high-end, our staff has the ability to really manage the fitting rooms better."
Goodwill shoppers can always buy clothes and try them on at home, but merchandise has to be returned within seven days, and only for store credit. Despite the fitting-room closures, Goodwill Colorado isn't planning on changing the current return policy, but "it is something we are going to be monitoring as we move forward to see if any adjustments need to be made," Furst says.
In the meantime, she adds, the change will allow Goodwill to continue to provide "the best inventory for our shoppers. So, yes, we recognize it can be an absolute inconvenience to not be able to try on clothes...but we're also working to come up with some hacks and tips and tricks for our shoppers to make that experience easier." One of the tips is the viral TikTok jean trick: If the waist of the jeans can wrap around your neck, the pants should fit.
"Ultimately, it comes down to the safety of our shoppers. We always want to have a clean and safe environment for people to come and shop, and that is always of utmost importance to us," Furst concludes. "We are always so appreciative of everyone that comes and shops and supports Goodwill."