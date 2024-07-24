 When Denver Could See Wildfire Smoke, Hazy Skies Clear in Forecast | Westword
Here's When Hazy Skies, Smoke Will Clear Over Denver

Air quality in Denver likely won't improve for another day or two, according to state and national forecasts.
July 24, 2024
Denver has spent a few days at the bottom of international air quality rankings in 2023 and 2024 thanks to wildfires in Canada and the norther United States, Evan Semón
Air quality in Denver likely won't improve for another day or two, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Smoke drifting from fires in Canada and the northern United States has clouded Denver skies and blocked the Rocky Mountains from view across most of the metro. In a report Tuesday, July 23, Denver air quality was the worst in the United States and eighth-worst in the world, behind Mumbai and Wuhan.

A 10 a.m. weather advisory brief from the NWS says residents of the Denver area should expect "multiple pollutants" in the air through 4 p.m. today, July 24.

"Warm and stagnant weather combined with increasing amounts of out-of-state wildfire smoke will result in ozone and fine particulate matter concentrations to possibly reach unhealthy levels for air quality for both Tuesday and Wednesday," the advisory reads. "People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time outdoors; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and, while outside, take more breaks."

However, a tweet from NWS's office for Boulder and Denver shows that "thicker" smoke will linger today with chances of "some" thining on Thursday. But anyone waiting to walk around the block and take a gulp of clean Colorado air will probably have to wait until Friday at the earliest, NWS Boulder predicts.

