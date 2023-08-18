Hickenlooper Stops By His Old Stamping Grounds to Ketchup With Favorite Hot Dog Vendor





Careful not to make enemies in D.C., the longtime politician declined to name any hot dogs in Congress. He admits the Capitol does have its "expanded personalities," like



Armas has been a staple in downtown Denver for decades and has served many of the city's top dogs. She started slinging franks thirty years ago, when Hickenlooper was still selling beers at the Wynkoop Brewing Company Careful not to make enemies in D.C., the longtime politician declined to name any hot dogs in Congress. He admits the Capitol does have its "expanded personalities," like Texas Senator Ted Cruz , "but I don't know — would you call that a hot dog?





A couple of names came to mind when he thought about who fit the type: Senator Chris Coons of Delaware and



Hickenlooper says "a surprising percentage of all Republicans and Democrats" are Polish sausages. He admires Republican senators Bill Cassidy from Louisiana and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. "These are people not trying to get into headlines; they're trying to get stuff done," he tells Westword. "I guess if you're going to make it a political metaphor, you'd want to look for the Polish sausage — the hardworking hot dog, the dog of the people," Hickenlooper continued. "Lots of truly hardworking politicians are out there."A couple of names came to mind when he thought about who fit the type: Senator Chris Coons of Delaware and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota (Klobuchar and Hickenlooper both ran in the 2020 presidential primaries ).Hickenlooper says "a surprising percentage of all Republicans and Democrats" are Polish sausages. He admires Republican senators Bill Cassidy from Louisiana and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. "These are people not trying to get into headlines; they're trying to get stuff done," he tells





"Nice to see you, too!" Armas replied.



Back when he was mayor, Hickenlooper used to send staff members down to pick up Italian sausages for his cabinet meetings, which "go on an hour to two, an hour and a half, and you need fuel," he said.



"She kept us fueled for many a meeting when I was mayor," Hickenlooper recalled. "Good!" Hickenlooper said. "Nice to see ya!""Nice to see you, too!" Armas replied.

click to enlarge Hickenlooper talked with Armas as he thought about how to top his bratwurst, in the end going for mustard, ketchup, relish and sauerkraut. Bennito L. Kelty

As he ate his bratwurst next to Armas's cart, he shared some personal thoughts on the guy who's in his old office now.



"Michael Johnston, even before he got into politics, has been gifted at reaching out to people and bringing people together and listening," he said. "He's probably better than me, he's probably better than Michael Hancock. I suspect once he gets everyone hired and everyone squared away, you'll see him out, wandering around here from time to time, getting a sausage."

