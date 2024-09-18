Instead of an Irrigation Bonanza, the High Line Canal Became a Recreational Treasure

click to enlarge Early work on the High Line Canal. Denver Water

The diversion dam and sluice gates, which allowed additional water to pass, were sturdy, but the sand and gravel that traveled with the water blocked the gates and other parts of the headworks that surrounded the dam. Gophers also tended to burrow into the banks of the canal, weakening the walls.



“The English Ditch was a blunder," read a 1902 Denver Times article, using one of the canal's nicknames to distinguish it from the Farmers' High Line Canal that began near Golden and the Rocky Ford High Line Canal that starts near Manzanola. "The ditch has been a losing investment to the owners. It cannot get enough water legally and there is reason to believe that it cannot succeed in stealing enough.”



A new group of investors, including some from CM&I, formed the Antero and Lost Park Reservoir Company with the goal of building a new water district west of Pikes Peak with storage dams that could deliver more water to the High Line Canal through another major waterway project. But then the company decided instead to just buy the High Line Canal for $600,000, believing its engineers could improve the water flow.



Today, the first marker of the High Line trail appears south of Chatfield State Park in Littleton, near the end of Waterton Canyon. Bennito L. Kelty

Harriet Crittenden LaMair, who eventually became involved in stewarding the canal as head of the High Line Canal Conservancy.





The High Line crosses Highway 285 in Cherry Hills Village with a stone-walled underpass. Bennito L. Kelty

walking, biking and equestrian trail. It's used for irrigation "very infrequently," says LaMair. "

Author David Skari, who wrote Meandering Through Time , a history of the High Line Canal, says that even though it flopped as an irrigation project, it inspired bigger schemes that went on to help Colorado residents claim water and survive in the arid climate of Denver.





"It was very instrumental," Skari says. "The building of the High Line Canal was a radical departure from anything that had been built in its time, and it gave people the idea, 'Hey, look what can be done.' It was surpassed only by more grandiose projects, and the story of Colorado is water reclamation."

"What would those people think today? Wouldn't they be so pleased?" LaMair muses. "Sometimes what happens is people have an idea and it changes. But I don't think anyone, not even a landscape architect, could have designed something like the High Line Canal."



