Highlands Mommies Group Says Denver Is Failing Local Migrants, Steps In to Help





"There's moms with babies in arms, kids all around them, moms literally just like me who are hungry and cold and who are asking me to help them get clothes for their kids," she says, adding that many were asking her for work. "They're incredibly kind and gracious. They really feel just like me. They feel like my community. They're normal, everyday people like we are, and they need help so badly." Ryall, an active member of Highlands Mommies — a 3,000-strong group of moms that has been around for more than a decade, supporting their community in northwest Denver — was floored by the sight. It led her to use her mommy connections to start the Facebook group Highlands Moms & Neighbors - Venezuelan Migrant Support to organize events to help migrants like the ones she saw at the Quality Inn.

They're such a tight-knit and influential group that they've even been called the "Highland Mafia."

About fifty people came out to get haircuts from Majano and Salazar. The cuts were offered for free, but a $20 donation was suggested. The average donation that people gave was $40, Ryall says.

The Highlands Mommies came up with the idea after Ryall connected with Majano and Salazar's wives, Angel Jimenez and Neidira Lopez, during the banana drop-off. "Neidira was out there with her pregnant belly, and she had an ultrasound, and she didn't know how she was going to get there," Ryall remembers. "I picked her up and took her to Denver Health for her appointment, and I just kind of stayed connected."

Describing Ryall, Lopez tells Westword: "Andrea is an angel. I'm very grateful to her, everything she does with her family."

Despite being six months pregnant — and having a two-year-old daughter — she and her husband, Salazar, were required to leave the Quality Inn on November 16. That was because migrant families with kids can only stay for 37 days at the shelter, and fourteen if they're single or don't have kids.







"We're completely grateful right now for how we've been received, for everyone who has helped us," Majano says. "Too many of us from Venezuela are in the street right now."



"She organized this [pop-up barbershop] to help a little, because the day that we have to leave the shelter is coming up," Jimenez says. "And we're getting all the money to stay on our feet, not end up in the street, to help a little." Similarly, Jimenez and Majano, her husband, have to move out of the shelter by Thanksgiving, but they're applying to move into housing provided by Papagayo , a local nonprofit. Despite the tough luck with finding housing, they're also grateful for the help they've received. "We're completely grateful right now for how we've been received, for everyone who has helped us," Majano says. "Too many of us from Venezuela are in the street right now."