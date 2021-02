Colorado Chains With Most COVID Outbreaks and Biggest Spread

The Walmart branch at 1155 South Camino Del Rio is the most recent to be named an outbreak in Colorado.

Of the national chains with the most outbreaks of COVID-19 in Colorado, some seem to be doing a better job of keeping the virus at bay. But the number of outbreaks at others continues to grow, and so does the size of the outbreaks.

Just two chain outbreaks have spawned more than 100 cases each, while many others have infected dozens of staffers.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

When Westword first identified the major chains with the most Colorado outbreaks on November 10, Kroger grocery stores, which do business in Colorado as King Soopers and City Market, led the way with fourteen, and Walmart registered eight. By our December 8 update, Kroger's number had grown to 25, with Walmart close behind at 21. But the order reversed on January 13, when Walmart registered 32 outbreaks to Kroger's 30. And in data that CDPHE made public on February 10, Walmart remains in front, with 36 total outbreaks compared to Kroger's 32.

For this update, we've eliminated chains whose multiple outbreaks have been deemed resolved by health officials. Among the companies achieving this hopeful distinction are Lowe's, Taco Bell, Starbucks, Wendy 's, Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A, which had registered ten outbreaks earlier in the pandemic but has now gone over two months without a new one.

Other chains have suffered outbreaks that have remained active for months. American Furniture Warehouse, for example, had outbreaks in August, October and November; all are still being monitored, with staff cases that number 20, 75 and 80, respectively.

Similar examples can be found for other chains. The second outbreak at the Whole Foods Tamarac branch, which began in October, has now infected 44 employees. Another October outbreak, linked to a Douglas County Costco, has registered 55 positive cases. And a third October outbreak, at Target's distribution center in Pueblo County, is now tied to 57 staff cases.

Even larger is an outbreak at an Adams County Home Depot that started in August and has sparked 101 staff cases to date; an outbreak at a Home Depot in Arapahoe County first noted in May is now associated with 47 cases. A King Soopers bakery in Denver experienced outbreaks in April, October and November that have added up to a cumulative 52 staff cases and one employee death; the last of the inquiries is still active. A Walmart distribution center in Larimer County has had two outbreaks — the first in May, the second in November (still under investigation) — that combined have infected 139 staffers with COVID-19.

Here's our updated list of the ten national chains with the most outbreaks in Colorado; it includes outbreak dates, county locations, current case totals, status (active or resolved), and changes since January:

10. American Furniture Warehouse

3 outbreaks, 3 active (first appearance on list since December 2020)

American Furniture Warehouse, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 8/18/2020, 20 staff cases

American Furniture Warehouse #32, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 10/28/2020, 75 staff cases

American Furniture Warehouse #62, Active, Retailer, Douglas County, 11/3/2020, 80 staff cases

9. Sam's Club

4 outbreaks, 3 active, 1 resolved (first appearance on list)

Sam's Club #6549, Active, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/17/2020, 4 staff cases

Sam's Club #6633, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/27/2020, 3 staff cases

Sam's Club #8147, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 16 staff cases

Sam's Club #6219, Resolved 11/5/2020, Retailer, El Paso County, 10//6/2020, 4 staff cases

8. Trader Joe's

6 outbreaks, 2 active, 4 resolved (up 1 from January 13)

Trader Joe's #300, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 1/25/2021, 3 staff cases

Trader Joe's #304, Active, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 12/2/2020, 8 staff cases

Trader Joe's #305: November 2020, Resolved 12/21/2020, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/6/2020, 18 staff cases

Trader Joe's #302, Resolved 12/21/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 4 staff cases

Trader Joe's #306, Resolved 1/5/2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson, 11/10/2020, 3 staff cases

Trader Joe's (Colorado Springs) (October 2020) Resolved 11/8/2020, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 10/6/2020, 5 staff cases

7. Whole Foods

7 outbreaks, 3 active, 4 resolved (unchanged since January 13)

Whole Foods Tamarac: October 2020, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 10/21/2020, 44 staff cases

Whole Foods Market — Pearl Street, Active, Grocery Store, Boulder, 11/23/2020, 30 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Cherry Creek, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/2/2020, 19 staff cases

Whole Foods Tamarac: September 2020, Resolved 9/18/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 9/1/2020, 5 staff cases

Whole Foods Market Belmar, Resolved 12/29/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/26/2020, 19 staff cases

Whole Foods Market: Washington Park, Resolved 1/8/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/13/2020, 5 staff cases

Whole Foods Southglenn, Resolved 12/31/2020, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2020, 14 staff cases

6. Costco

9 outbreaks, 5 active, 4 resolved (unchanged since January 13)

Costco #1178, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/19/2020, 20 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #1014, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/21/2020, 40 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #1022, Active, Retailer, Douglas County, 10/26/2020, 55 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #1030, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 25 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #676, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/29/2020, 29 staff cases

Costco #443, Resolved 2/2/2021, Retailer, 12/11/2020, 10 staff cases

Costco #650, Resolved 1/31/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 12/16/2020, 3 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #439, Resolved 6/16/2020, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 5/7/2020, 11 staff cases

Costco Wholesale #440, Resolved 1/19/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/2/2020, 35 staff cases

5 (tie). McDonald's

12 outbreaks, 1 active, 11 resolved (up 1 from January 13)



McDonald's, Active, Restaurant, Fast Food, Jefferson County, 1/26/2021, 4 staff cases

McDonald's, Resolved 7/27/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 5/18/2020, 8 staff cases

McDonald's, Resolved 8/19/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 8/4/2020, 5 staff cases

McDonald's, Resolved 12/1/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Adams County, 10/21/2020, 6 staff cases

McDonald's, Resolved 1/10/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 11/13/2020, 5 staff cases

McDonald's #17465, Resolved 8/23/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Kit Carson County, 7/26/2020, 2 staff cases

McDonald's (5765 Constitution Ave), Resolved 10/6/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 9/4/2020, 9 staff cases

McDonald's Vail, Resolved 12/15/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Eagle County, 11/17/2020, 2 staff cases

McDonald's Silverthorne, Resolved 1/7/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, Summit County, 12/4/2020, 5 staff cases

McDonalds, Resolved 7/30/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Prowers County, 6/30/2020, 7 staff cases

McDonalds, Resolved 11/17/2020, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 10/27/2020, 4 staff cases

McDonald's, Resolved 1/27/2021, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 12/23/2020, 6 staff cases

5 (tie). Target

12 outbreaks, 8 active, 4 resolved (unchanged since January 13)

Target Greeley, Active, Retailer, Weld County, 11/30/2020, 18 staff cases

Target Distribution Center: October 2020, Active, Distribution Center/Business, Pueblo County, 57 staff cases

Target SE Aurora, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 10/28/2020, 35 staff cases

Target Arvada South, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/17/2020, 22 staff cases

Target Colorado Springs NE, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/28/2020, 12 staff cases

Target Glendale, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 11/3/2020, 28 staff cases

Target Northfield Blvd, Active, Retailer, Denver County, 11/11/2020, 9 staff cases

Target Thornton, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 11/17/2020, 43 staff cases

Target, Resolved 10/8/2020, Retailer, Summit County, 9/15/2020, 3 staff cases

Target #2717, Resolved 1/7/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/14/2020, 3 staff cases

Target Distribution Warehouse: July 2020, Resolved 9/17/2020, Distribution Center/Business, Pueblo County, 7/16/2020, 10 staff cases

Target Edgewater, Resolved 1/26/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/3/2020, 17 staff cases

3. The Home Depot

21 outbreaks, 7 active, 14 resolved (up 1 from January 13)

The Home Depot #1501, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 10/20/2020, 40 staff cases

The Home Depot #1503, Active, Retailer, Adams County, 8/10/2020, 101 staff cases

The Home Depot #1509, Active, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 5/14/2020, 47 staff cases

The Home Depot #1512: December 2020, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/25/2020, 9 staff cases

The Home Depot #1517: January 2021, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 1/26/2020, 3 staff cases

The Home Depot #1529, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 10/31/2020, 16 staff cases

The Home Depot #1544: November 2020, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/10/2020, 13 staff cases

The Home Depot #1502, Resolved 12/29/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/16/2020, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1511, Resolved 1/5/2021, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/30/2020, 21 staff cases

The Home Depot #1512: September 2020, Resolved 9/25/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 9/8/2020, 2 staff cases

The Home Depot #1514, Resolved 12/29/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1517: December 2020, Resolved 1/5/2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 12/7/2020, 4 staff cases

The Home Depot #1520, Resolved 1/13/2021, Retailer, Denver, 10/22/2020, 14 staff cases

The Home Depot #1522, Resolved 12/25/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/27/2020, 6 staff cases

The Home Depot #1525, Resolved 8/31/2020, Retailer, Eagle County, 8/19/2020, 4 staff cases

The Home Depot #1526, Resolved 7/7/2020, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 5/19/2020, 8 staff cases

The Home Depot #1534, Resolved 12/31/2020, Retailer, La Plata County, 11/16/2020, 10 staff cases

The Home Depot #1535, Resolved 12/21/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/4/2020, 3 staff cases

The Home Depot #1544: August 2020, Resolved 9/11/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 8/24/2020, 2 staff cases

The Home Depot #1549, Resolved 12/21/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 7 staff cases

The Home Depot #1550, Resolved 12/21/2020, Retailer, Jefferson County, 10/26/2020, 8 staff cases

2. King Soopers/City Market

32 outbreaks, 14 active, 18 resolved (up 2 since January 13)

City Market #408, Active, Grocery Store, Montezuma County, 1/4/2021, 2 staff cases

City Market #414, Active, Grocery Store, Routt County, 1/13/2021, 7 staff cases

City Market #431, Active, Grocery Store, Teller County, 1/28/2021, 3 staff cases

City Market #441, Active, Grocery Store , Garfield County, 11/22/2021, 12 staff cases

City Market Canon City, Active, Grocery Store, Fremont County, 11/7/2021, 11 staff cases

City Market Carbondale, Resolved 1/11/2021, Grocery Store, Garfield County, 11/27/2020, 6 staff cases

City Market North Durango, Resolved 1/2/2021, Grocery Store, La Plata County, 11/25/2020, 5 staff cases

City Market Store #433 El Jebel, Resolved 7/14/2020, Grocery Store, Eagle County, 6/8/2020, 12 staff cases

City Market Store #434 Eagle, Resolved 7/14/2020, Grocery Store, Eagle County, 6/8/2020, 4 staff cases

City Market Breckenridge, Resolved 6/9/2020, Grocery Store, Summit County, 4/28/2020, 19 staff cases

King Soopers #114, Active, Grocery Store, Adams County, 6/2/2020, 76 staff cases

King Soopers #117, Active, Grocery Store, Weld County, 12/4/2020, 32 staff cases

King Soopers #12, Active, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 11/30/2020, 9 staff cases

King Soopers #127: November 2020, Active, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 9 staff cases

King Soopers #41, Active, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 15 staff cases

King Soopers #72, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 1/21/2021, 3 staff cases

King Soopers #92, Active, Grocery Store, Adams County, 11/9/2020, 18 staff cases

King Soopers Store #1, Active, Grocery Store, Denver County, 10/6/2020, 4 staff cases

King Soopers Bakery: November 2020, Active, Specialty Food Retailer, Denver County, 11/17/2020, 16 staff cases

King Soopers #113, Resolved 2/2/2021, Grocery Store, El Paso County, 11/5/2020, 15 staff cases

King Soopers #127: June 2020, Resolved 7/14/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 6.15/2020, 3 staff cases

King Soopers #19, Resolved 6/18/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 5/28/2020, 3 staff cases

King Soopers #25, Resolved 6/9/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 5/18/2020, 4 staff cases

King Soopers #29, Resolved 6/25/2020, Grocery Store, Denver County, 5/12/2020, 13 staff cases, 2 staff deaths

King Soopers #36, Resolved 2/9/2021, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/28/2020, 14 staff cases

King Soopers #40, Resolved 11/5/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/28/2020, 2 staff cases

King Soopers #47, Resolved 1/10/2021, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 11/13/2020, 11 staff cases

King Soopers #7, Resolved 1/26/2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 6 staff cases

King Soopers #78, Resolved 6/9/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 5/18/2020, 4 staff cases

King Soopers #90, Resolved 10/15/2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 10/2/2020, 2 staff cases

King Soopers Bakery: April 2020, Resolved 5/27/2020, Specialty Food Retailer, Denver County, 4/27/2020, 34 staff cases, 1 staff death

King Soopers Bakery: October 2020, Resolved 11/13/2020, Specialty Food Retailer, Denver County, 10/14/2020, 2 staff cases

1. Walmart

36 outbreaks, 20 active, 16 resolved (up 4 from January 13)

Walmart #1434, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 6 staff cases, 1 staff death

Walmart #1896, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/2/2020, 3 staff cases

Walmart #1001, Active, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/25/2020, 35 staff cases

Walmart #1008, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/1/2020, 12 staff cases

Walmart #1200, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 9/30/2020, 27 staff cases

Walmart #1273, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/2/2020, 15 staff cases

Walmart #1808, Active, Retailer, Routt County, 12/1/2020, 9 staff cases

Walmart #2270, Active, Retailer, La Plata County, 2/8/2021, 2 staff cases

Walmart #2672, Active, Retailer, Prowers County, 11/19/2020, 14 staff cases

Walmart #2729: December 2020, Active, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/3/2020, 18 staff cases

Walmart #3382, Active, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/29/2020, 14 staff cases

Walmart #3805, Active, Retailer, Teller County, 12/1/2020, 19 staff cases

Walmart #4335, Active, Retailer, El Paso County, 12/2/2020, 6 staff cases

Walmart #5676, Active, Retailer, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 11 staff cases

Walmart #842, Active, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/8/2020, 15 staff cases

Walmart #869, Active, Retailer, Alamosa County, 11/5/2020, 9 staff cases

Walmart #921, Active, Retailer, Chaffee County, 1/11/2021, 3 staff cases

Walmart #966, Active, Retailer, Montezuma County, 11/30/2020, 3 staff cases

Walmart Distribution Center: November 2020, Active, Distribution Center/Business, Larimer County, 10/13/2020, 106 staff cases

WalMart #5957, Active, Retailer, Jefferson County, 1/25/2021, 3 staff cases

Walmart #1199: June 2020, Resolved 8/18/2020, Eagle County, 6/24/2020, 11 staff cases

Walmart #1199: November 2020, Resolved 11/29/2020, Retailer, Eagle County, 11/3/2020, 3 staff cases

Walmart #1492, Resolved 6/9/2020, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2020, 18 staff cases, 2 staff deaths

Walmart #2270, Resolved 1/7/2021, Retailer, La Plata County, 12/17/2020, 6 staff cases

Walmart #2729: August 2020, Resolved 8/31/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 8/3/2020, 4 staff cases

Walmart #3018, Resolved 1/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 13 staff cases

Walmart #3177: July 2020, Resolved 9/15/2020, Retailer, Larimer County, 7/21/2020, 5 staff cases

Walmart #3177: November 2020, Resolved 1/3/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 12/10/2020, 5 staff cases

Walmart #3227, Resolved 1/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 6 staff cases

Walmart #3533, Resolved 1/30/2021, Retailer, Denver County, 11/20/2020, 34 staff cases

Walmart #3582: May 2020, Resolved 11/23/2020, Retailer, El Paso County, 5/18/2020, 24 staff cases

Walmart #3582: November 2020, Resolved 1/12/2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 14 staff cases

Walmart #3740, Resolved 1/19/2021, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 12/1/2020, 10 staff cases

Walmart #4599, Resolved 1/6/2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 11/2/2020, 23 staff cases

Walmart Distribution Center: May 2020, Resolved 6/19/2020, Distribution Center/Business, Larimer County, 5/15/2020, 33 staff cases

Walmart Pharmacy, Resolved 10/12/2020, Outpatient Pharmacy, Delta County, 9/18/2020, 2 staff cases

Chains with the most resolved outbreaks and no active outbreaks: Lowe's (4), Taco Bell (4), Starbucks (5), Wendy 's (5), Hobby Lobby (5), Chick-fil-A (10).