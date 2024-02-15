DoBetterDNVR: This Social Media Account Shines an Uncomfortable Light on the City

Officers responded to a report of a trespasser. The subject was contacted and escorted off the property. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 13, 2024

So is there a verification process?"Intel submissions obviously require a lot more verification and corroboration before posting," the founder responds. "Oftentimes, this means hours of internet sleuthing. Sometimes, this also requires confirming with a trusted source (i.e. residents in the hotels, city personnel, etc.). Occasionally, this is also submitting CORA requests for documents and reports. There are a lot of intel submissions that we either 1) haven’t had time to verify or 2) haven’t been able to verify, and thus, have not been posted."One way @DoBetterDNVR will verify information is by tagging or mentioning the Denver Police Department in social media posts, specifically on X — and the DPD regularly responds:"Intel is always corroborated, and incorrect information is never shared on @DoBetterDNVR," the founder insists. "If additional facts come to light, any incorrect information is promptly corrected."