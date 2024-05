Meet Colorado's Twelve Billionaires

click to enlarge Gary Magness in 2011. YouTube file photo

click to enlarge Thomas Bailey in 2001. YouTube file photo

click to enlarge A look at assets from the MacMillan family business. YouTube file photo

click to enlarge Stewart Butterfield in 2018. YouTube

click to enlarge Charlie Ergen has slid down the list of richest Coloradans. YouTube file photo

click to enlarge The Leprino Foods headquarters in Denver. Helen Xu

click to enlarge A portrait of Pat Stryker. Bohemian Foundation

click to enlarge Mark Stevens during a 2019 interview. YouTube file photo

click to enlarge John Malone has been one of Colorado's richest persons for decades. YouTube file photo

click to enlarge Phil Anschutz, right, with Jack Vickers at the dedication of a Boys & Girls Club in Denver circa 2013. Free Lunch Photography

In these United States, the rich almost always get richer. But several of Colorado's twelve billionaires have proven to be an exception to this rule.According to's recently published list of global billionaires , several of the state's richest people have seen their wealth shrink in the 2020s, including one entrepreneur whose current net worth is around one-fifth the size it was just three years ago.The overall trend definitely isn't toward shrinkage.points out that as of late April, the planet boasted 2,781 billionaires, 26 more than the previous record, set in 2021. Moreover, the portfolios of these individuals are collectively valued at around $14.2 trillion, approximately $1.1 trillion higher than 2021's standard-setting mark — and two-thirds of them saw their bank accounts grow over the previous twelve months.Colorado's share of billionaires has bumped up, too. Ten people qualified for our 2021 list of local billionaires , but since then, William MacMillan and Stewart Butterfield have joined the roster. As for the returning entrants, the most fortunate among them is pole-sitter Phil Anschutz, whose real-time net worth as of today, May 28, has climbed by $5.1 billion over that span.Charlie Ergen hasn't been so lucky. In 2021, he was sitting on a $10.5 billion pile — but as of now, the mound is down to $2 billion.Poor guy.Continue reading for information about Colorado's billionaires, ordered by escalating riches, with links to theirpages.Net worth as of April 12, 2021: $2.8 billionColorado rank, 2024: 12Colorado rank, 2021: 7Global rank, 2024: 2,545Global rank, 2021: 1,111Age: 64Residence: DenverMini-bio: "Kenneth Tuchman is the founder and CEO of customer care outsourcing giant TTEC, a public company operating on six continents. ... Today, Tuchman is the majority owner of the $2.4 billion (revenue) company, which handles customer inquiries via phone, messaging and social media.Net worth as of April 12, 2021: $1.6 billionColorado rank, 2024: 11Colorado rank, 2021: 8Global rank, 2024: 2,287Global rank, 2021: 1,931Age: 70Residence: DenverMini-bio: "Gary Magness's late father, Bob, started cable giant TCI, then merged with AT&T in 1999 in a $48 billion deal.He inherited half of the fortune (his late brother, Kim, got the rest) and now focuses on off-road racing, movie producing and philanthropy."Net worth as of April 12, 2021: $1.2 billionColorado rank, 2024: 10Colorado rank, 2021: 9Global rank, 2024: 2,287Global rank, 2021: 2,378Age: 87Residence: AspenMini-bio: "Thomas Bailey's fortune comes from mutual fund giant Janus, which he founded in Denver in 1969. ... He served as the CEO of Janus for 33 years until 2002 and as chairman through 2003."Net worth as of April 12, 2021: $1.1 billionColorado rank, 2024: 9 (tie)Colorado rank, 2024: 10Global rank, 2024: 2,287Global rank, 2021: 2,524Age: 64Residence: BoulderMini-bio: "Cargill MacMillan III is one of 12 billionaire heirs to Cargill, the world's biggest agriculture business. ... The family still owns roughly 90 percent of Cargill, which did $114.6 billion in 2020 sales across food, agriculture, financial and industrial divisions."Net worth as of April 12, 2021: N/AColorado rank, 2024: 9 (tie)Colorado rank, 2021: N/AAge: 70Residence: EnglewoodMini-bio: Same as Cargill MacMillan, above.Net worth as of April 12, 2024: N/AColorado rank, 2024: 7Colorado rank, 2021: N/AGlobal rank, 2024: 1,851Global rank, 2021: N/AAge: 51Residence: AspenMini-bio: "Stewart Butterfield is the co-founder and CEO of team-based messaging software Slack. In July 2021, cloud software giant Salesforce acquired Slack for $27.7 billion in cash and stock."Net worth as of April 12, 2021: $10.5 billionColorado rank, 2024: 6Colorado rank, 2021: 2Global rank, 2024: 2,152Global rank, 2021: 241Age: 71Residence: DenverMini-bio: "Charlie Ergen is the co-founder and chairman of satellite and internet service company EchoStar. In 1995, EchoStar went public and also launched its first satellite, birthing pay TV subsidiary Dish Network."Net worth as of April 12, 2021: $3 billionColorado rank, 2024: 5Colorado rank, 2021: 6 (tie)Global rank, 2024: 1,545Global rank, 2021: 1,008Age: 86Residence: Indian HillsMini-bio: "James Leprino owns the world's largest mozzarella cheese maker, with $3.5 billion in estimated annual sales. His Leprino Foods is the exclusive supplier of cheese to Domino's, Papa John's and Pizza Hut."Net worth as of April 12, 2021: $3 billionColorado rank, 2024: 4Colorado rank, 2021: 6 (tie)Global rank, 2024: 809Global rank, 2021: 1,008Age: 68Residence: Fort CollinsMini-bio: "Pat Stryker is a philanthropist and the founder of Bohemian Foundation, which supports music, community, global and civic programs. ....Her grandfather founded Stryker Corp., which sold $18.4 billion worth of medical equipment in 2022."Net worth as of April 12, 2021: $4 billionColorado rank, 2024: 3Colorado rank, 2021: 4Global rank, 2024: 424Global rank, 2021: 807Age: 64Residence: Steamboat SpringsMini-bio: "Silicon Valley venture capitalist Mark Stevens was a partner at Sequoia Capital when the firm invested in hits like Google, PayPal and LinkedIn. Now he is investing in startups through his firm S-Cubed Capital."Net worth as of April 12, 2021: $7.8 billionColorado rank, 2024: 2Colorado rank, 2021: 3Global rank, 2024: 232Global rank, 2021: 316Age: 83Residence: ElizabethMini-bio: "Nicknamed the Cable Cowboy, John Malone is known for his penchant for media deals and complicated corporate structures. From the 1970s to the 1990s, Malone built up cable TV firm TCI as right-hand man to founder Bob Magness (d. 1996). Malone became the CEO of TCI in 1973 at 29 years old, then sold the firm to AT&T for more than $50 billion in 1999."Net worth as of April 12, 2021: $10.1 billionColorado rank, 2024: 1Colorado rank, 2021: 1Global rank, 2024: 125Global rank, 2021:224Age: 84Residence: DenverMini-bio: "Over five decades, Philip Anschutz has built fortunes in oil, railroads, telecom, real estate and entertainment. He is the majority owner of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, with a stake in the MLS's Los Angeles Galaxy, plus he owns the Crypto.com Arena, where the Kings play."