Meet Colorado's Ten Billionaires in 2021

Charles Ergen is either the richest or second-richest Coloradan, depending on the day.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Forbes has just released its list of the world's billionaires, and of the 2,755 individuals who've achieved this benchmark, ten live in Colorado — despite what you may have read elsewhere.

The Denver Post is among the news purveyors that have highlighted just nine Coloradans on the 2021 roster. But Forbes continues to identify the residence of Cargill MacMillan III as Boulder. Imagine being worth a billion dollars and getting overlooked!

Here are the ten richest Coloradans, counting down to the wealthiest, with up-to-date data showing their rank in the world, as well as excerpts from and links to the magazine's mini-profiles. Note that because of fluctuating values, the person highest on Forbes's rundown is actually worth less today, April 12, than the man in the number two slot. What a difference a day makes.

A look at assets from the MacMillan family business. YouTube file photo

Cargill MacMillan, III

Colorado rank: 10

Global rank: 2524

Age: 61

Residence: Boulder

Real-time net worth as of April 12, 2021: $1.1 billion

"Cargill MacMillan III is one of 12 billionaire heirs to Cargill, the world's biggest agriculture business.... The family still owns roughly 90 percent of Cargill, which did $114.6 billion in 2020 sales across food, agriculture, financial and industrial divisions."

Thomas Bailey circa 2001. YouTube file photo

Thomas Bailey

Colorado rank: 9

Global rank: 2378

Age: 84

Residence: Aspen

Real-time net worth as of April 12, 2021: $1.2 billion

"Thomas Bailey's fortune comes from mutual fund giant Janus, which he founded in Denver in 1969.... He served as the CEO of Janus for 33 years until 2002 and as chairman through 2003."

Gary Magness in 2011. YouTube file photo

Gary Magness

Colorado rank: 8

Global rank: 1931

Age: 67

Residence: Denver

Real-time net worth as of April 12, 2012: $1.6 billion

"Gary Magness's late father, Bob, started cable giant TCI, then merged with AT&T in 1999 in a $48 billion deal.

He inherited half of the fortune (his late brother, Kim, got the rest) and now focuses on off-road racing, movie producing and philanthropy."

A portrait of Kenneth Tuchman. teletech.com

Kenneth Tuchman

Colorado rank: 7

Global rank: 1111

Age: 61

Residence: Denver

Real-time net worth as of April 12, 2021: $2.8 billion

"Kenneth Tuchman is the founder and CEO of call center outsourcing giant TTEC, a public company operating on six continents.... Today, he is the majority owner of the $1.6 billion (sales) company, which handles customer inquires via phone, messaging and social media."

Pat Stryker, as seen in a photo from her Bohemian Foundation. Bohemian Foundation

Pat Stryker

Colorado rank: 6 (tie)

Global rank: 1008 (tie)

Age: 65

Residence: Fort Collins

Real-time net worth as of April 12, 2021: $3 billion

"Pat Stryker is a philanthropist and founder of Bohemian Foundation, which supports music, community, global and civic programs.... Her grandfather founded Stryker Corp., which sold $14.4 billion worth of medical equipment in 2020."

A stand-in graphic for James Leprino. File photo

James Leprino

Colorado rank: 6 (tie)

Global rank: 1008 (tie)

Age: 83

Residence: Indian Hills

Real-time net worth as of April 12, 2021: $3 billion

"James Leprino owns the world's largest mozzarella cheese maker, with $3.5 billion in estimated annual sales.

His Leprino Foods is the exclusive supplier of cheese to Domino's, Papa John's and Pizza Hut."

Mark Stevens during a 2019 interview. YouTube

Mark Stevens

Colorado rank: 4

Global rank: 807

Age: 61

Residence: Steamboat Springs

Real-time net worth as of April 12, 2021: $4 billion

"Silicon Valley venture capitalist Mark Stevens was a partner at Sequoia Capital when the firm invested in hits like Google, PayPal and LinkedIn. Now he is investing in startups through his firm S-Cubed Capital."

John Malone has been one of Colorado's richest persons for decades. YouTube file photo

John Malone

Colorado rank: 3

Global rank: 316

Age: 80

Residence: Elizabeth

Real-time net worth as of April 12, 2021: $7.8 billion

"Nicknamed the Cable Cowboy, John Malone is known for his penchant for media deals and complicated corporate structures.... His Liberty Media, which owns the Atlanta Braves baseball team, closed a $4.4 billion acquisition of auto-racing league Formula 1 in January 2017."

Charles Ergen (see photo at top of post)

Colorado rank: 2

Global rank: 241

Age: 68

Residence: Denver

Real-time net worth as of April 12, 2021: $10.5 billion

"Charlie Ergen is the cofounder and chairman of satellite TV provider Dish Network and satellite communications company EchoStar.... He took Dish public in 1996. Today, it boasts over 11 million subscribers."

Phil Anschutz, right, with Jack Vickers at the dedication of a Boys & Girls Club in Denver circa 2013. Free Lunch Photography

Philip Anschutz

Colorado rank: 1

Global rank: 224

Age: 81

Residence: Denver

Real-time net worth as of April 12, 2021: $10.1 billion

"Over five decades, Philip Anschutz has built fortunes in oil, railroads, telecom, real estate and entertainment.... His Anschutz Entertainment Group operates more than 100 arenas and concert venues worldwide."